Rick and Morty S06E03 Preview: Jerry's Toast Becomes a Cry For Help

If you didn't get a chance to check out our review of last Sunday's examination of simulation theory & how organized religion can form around anything (like Die Hard) in S06E02 "Rick: A Mort Well Lived," you can check that out here. But at this point, our focus is on this weekend's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. From what we can tell from the following preview for S06E03 "Bethic Twinstinct," Rick has covered the family for another year turkey-wise (see previous season); Morty has a new state-of-the-art, ultra-realistic video game console courtesy of Space Beth (with a tinge of jealousy on Rick's part) that could either turn out be really bad or a new version of "Interdimensional Cable;" Rick feeling way too comfortable being around his family sans pants, and Jerry's touching Thanksgiving toast very quickly turns into either a cry for help or a passive-aggressive threat. We'll have to get back to you on that one…

Now here's a look at how all of that makes some kind of sense, with Rick and Morty S06E03 "Bethic Twinstinct" hitting Adult Swim this Sunday night:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: