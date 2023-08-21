Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, donald trump, fox news, loki, Pretty Little Liars, rick and morty, suits, Supernatural, the magic order

Rick and Morty, Suits, Doctor Who, Ahsoka & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Suits, PLL, Trump/FOX News, The Magic Order, Supernatural, Doctor Who, Ahsoka, Loki & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The CW's Riverdale, The CW's Nancy Drew, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, USA Network's Suits, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Donald Trump/FOX "News," Netflix's The Magic Order, NBC's Seinfeld, The CW's Supernatural, James Woods/Elon Musk, BBC's Doctor Who/Sylvester McCoy, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Disney+'s Loki, Peacock's MacGruber, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 21, 2023:

Riverdale, Nancy Drew Finales: Key Art Countdown Posters Released

Rick and Morty Season 7: Rick Prime, Evil Morty & A Missed Opportunity

Suits Creator Would Consider Reboot But "Not My Priority Creatively"

Pretty Little Liars Star Lucy Hale on Cameo Return: "Yeah, Definitely"

Donald Trump to FOX "News": Hold Your 2024 GOP Debate Without Me

The Magic Order Series "Our Next Project" Post-Strikes: Mark Millar

Christian Cage Loses on AEW Collision in Blatant Disrespect to Edge

Seinfeld: Brooklyn Cyclones Host Elaine Dance Contest on Sitcom Night

Supernatural SAG-AFTRA/WGA Picket & Reunion: Eric Kripke Posts Details

CM Punk Wears Sneaky Disguise to Set Up All In Match with Samoa Joe

James Woods Barking Up Elon Musk's Tree; "Delete Your Account": Musk

Doctor Who Star Sylvester McCoy's Life Story Set for Feature Film

Ahsoka Move to Tuesdays A Bigger Disney Deal Than You Might Realize

Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy "The Standard" During BBC "Dark Days": RTD

Loki Season 2: From The God of Mischief to The Multiverse's Savior

MacGruber: Will Forte Offers Season 2 Update; Super Bowl Ad Pitch

