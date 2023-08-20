Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: A League of Their Own, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, elon musk, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, james gunn, power rangers, The Walking Dead, twitter, what we do in the shadows

Doctor Who, Power Rangers, James Gunn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: IASIP, WWDITS, Twitter X/Elon Musk, James Gunn, Doctor Who, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Power Rangers, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, TBS' AEW Collision, Twitter X/Elon Musk, James Gunn, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, WGA/AMPTP, Amazon's A League of Their Own, Audible's Zero Tolerance, Netflix's Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 20, 2023:

Always Sunny IQ Test: How Well Do You Know The Gang's Key Moments?

What We Do in the Shadows S05E07 "Hybrid Creatures": Creepy Wild Card

AEW Collision Spits in Face of WWE and Edge With New Episode

Twitter X: Musk, Yaccarino "Better" Block/Mute; Google, Apple Opinion

Superman: James Gunn Defends Entertainment Journalists During Strikes

AEW Rampage: How Tony Khan Ruined WrestleMania for The Chadster

Doctor Who: Yasmin Finney's Rose Also Set for Series 14 & 15?

The Walking Dead Rewinds Back to Daryl Dixon's Most Heroic Moments

WGA Confirms More Negotiations Next Week; AMPTP "Offered Responses"

A League of Their Own: Jacobson Not Buying SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strike Blame

Zero Tolerance: Audible Previews James Patterson Originals Audio Drama

Power Rangers OG Blue Ranger David Yost Joins Cosmic Fury Season 30

Doctor Who Series 9 Would Be Steven Moffat's Most Interesting Season

