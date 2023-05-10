S.W.A.T. Lives! Matlock, Disney/DeSantis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elon Musk/Tucker Carlson, S.W.A.T., Matlock, Walker, The Flash, Doctor Who, Reacher, Secret Invasion & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Ramin Karimloo with "Til I Hear You Sing," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Elon Musk & Tucker Carlson, CBS's S.W.A.T., Amazon & BBC's The Outlaws, CBS's Matlock, The CW's Walker/Walker Independence, Conor McGregor, Disney+'s WandaVision, The CW's The Flash, BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's Reacher, GRRM/Game of Thrones, WWE/Seth Rollins, Critical Role's Candela Obscura, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Max's Clone High, Disney/Gov. Ron DeSantis, FOX's HouseBroken, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: S.W.A.T., Matlock, Tucker Carlson/Elon Musk, Doctor Who, Disney/Ron DeSantis, Clone High & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 10, 2023:

Elon Musk: No Deal "Whatsoever" Between Tucker Carlson Show & Twitter

The Outlaws: Stephen Merchant Series Gets Season 3 from BBC, Amazon

Matlock: Kathy Bates-Starring Reboot Gets CBS Series Green Light

Walker Independence: Prequel Spinoff Series Not Returning for Season 2

Tucker Carlson: Stop Taking Guff From FOX "News" & Go Scorched Earth!

Walker: The CW Renews Jared Padalecki Series for 13-Episode Season 4

Conor McGregor & Netflix Team Up For New Documentary Series

The Writers Behind Doctor Strange 2 Weren't Fully Aware of WandaVision

Doctor Who 60th Annv "Network Error" Teaser: NPH Dials Up The Dread

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 11 "A New World, Part Two" Images Released

Reacher Season 3 Filming Dates & Locations Confirmed (For Now)

Game of Thrones: GRRM Calls Out AMPTP: "Mini-Rooms Are Abominations"

Seth Rollins Advances in World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Critical Role To Launch New TTRPG Game & Series, Candela Obscura

Secret Invasion: Jackson, Colman Discuss Getting to Work Together

Clone High: HBO Max Releases Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images

Disney/DeSantis Update: The Mouse Amends Lawsuit as Ron Keeps Talking

HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 5 Review: A Deformed Baby Walrus

S.W.A.T. Season 7: Shemar Moore, David Lim Offer Love to Fans (VIDEO)

S.W.A.T., Star Trek: SNW/Shatner, Krypto & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It's The End Of S.W.A.T. As We Know It in The Daily LITG, 9th May 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.