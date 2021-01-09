Servant Season 2 Teaser: Sean Doesn't Want Them Crossing Any Lines

With Apple TV+ and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant set to scare up a second season in less than a week (and a third season already confirmed by Shyamalan), the streaming service is offering viewers a mini deep-dive into one of the most important thematic aspects of Sean (Toby Kebbell), Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), Julian (Rupert Grint), and Leanne's (Nell Tiger-Free) worlds when it comes to "Jericho." In the following teaser, we see Sean with "Jericho" as he's bathing him- but is Sean truly believing in who (or what) is in front of him? When he says he wants to make sure they're not "crossing any lines," is he saying it out of concern over their safety- or over finding out the truth?

With questions of what is truly real and what is being imagined (and what may lie in-between), here's a look at the latest teaser for Servant– set to return to Apple TV+ for a second season on January 15:

Here's a look at Shyamalan's tweet from December 2020 announcing the series' return for a third season:

I feel so lucky to announce @AppleTV is renewing #Servant for a season 3 before S2 even airs! Apple has been such a good partner & has always supported this show. I've dreamed of telling this story in 40 parts. I know that's not guaranteed by any means so this is wonderful news. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) December 15, 2020

Here's your look at the official trailer for the second season- one that asks that very important and very dangerous question. What does anyone really know about Leanne Grayson?

In the teaser below, we see how the trio responds to the "infant's" (???) disappearance as well as more clues to what the real deal might be with Leanne.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of SERVANT takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

Here's your look at why viewers and critics alike flocked to the first season of Apple TV+'s Servant– and a look ahead to the new year, where both new and old fears await: