SmackDown Preview 12/17: Roman Reigns Returns Looking For Answers

Hey gang! So last week's episode of SmackDown on Fox was all about the ever-escalating war between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns ahead of their match for the Universal title at WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day. But there was just one problem: only Lesnar was present on the show, as we learned Reigns was on vacation and was unable to appear. This gave way to another night of carnage from Lesnar (poor Sami Zayn was again hit especially hard) and it also gave way to Reigns' right hand man, Paul Heyman, potentially letting slip that he is still loyal to his former client in Lesnar. So with Reigns returning tonight on SmackDown, we have to assume "The Tribal Chief" will be looking for answers from Heyman and others, along with trying to stand tall against the looming threat of Brock Lesnar.

With Roman Reigns returning to chaos on SmackDown tonight, you can bet he'll be in a bad mood. How bad? Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it:

The Samoan sabbatical is over this Friday. After taking a week away on a night that saw Brock Lesnar wreak more havoc on the blue brand by attacking Sami Zayn yet again and hunting down WWE Official Adam Pearce to tell him a rather threatening story, Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to Friday Night SmackDown. What will The Head of the Table have in store? How will he respond to The Beast's latest actions on the road to their championship showdown at WWE Day 1? Find out live on SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Aside from all of the Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar drama, we don't have any matches announced for tonight's SmackDown. But hey, call me an eternal optimist cause I remain hopefull that we will see some actual wrestling matches on the wrestling show tonight!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roman Reigns returns with drama surrounding Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNDNXVNeS50)

To catch all of the action, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.