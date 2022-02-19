Smallville/Ritchson, Fallout, SPN & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 02/19/22

We watch the shows, we watch the stars/On videos for hours and hours/We hardly need to use our ears/How music changes through the years/Let's hope you never leave, old friend/Like all good things, on you we depend/So stick around, 'cause we might miss you/When we grow tired of all this visual/You had your time, you had the power/You've yet to have your finest hour/Radio (radio)/All we hear is radio ga ga/Radio goo goo/Radio ga ga/All we hear is… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Queen for "Radio Ga Ga" (check out the video at the end of our recap), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Bryan Fuller wanting a kissing do-over on NBC's Hannibal, James Gunn talks Peacemaker's bisexuality & shares a gag reel, Melissa Benoist & Greg Berlanti close to reuniting on HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus, The Righteous Gemstones star Walter Goggins joins Amazon's Fallout, the stars of NBC's The Endgame offer a first-look preview, Reacher & Smallville star Alan Ritchson discussing not getting the "Aquaman" pilot, Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki welcome back Supernatural fans to the 2022 convention scene, AMC's Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk likes Jimmy McGill but Saul Goodman? Not so much… and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, February 19, 2022:

Hannibal: Bryan Fuller Kiss Take Do-Over; An Unused "Lingering" Take?

James Gunn Thanks Viewers by Releasing Official Peacemaker Gag Reel

The Boys: Eric Kripke Updates S03 Post-Production & Trailer Timeline

The Girls on the Bus: Melissa Benoist In Talks to Join Berlanti Series

The Flash S08E06 Preview: Can Bart & Nora Fix The Timeline in Time?

The Endgame: Baccarin & Bathé Preview NBC's Cat-and-Mouse Thriller

The Walking Dead S11E09 Images: Maggie, Gabriel & Dog Mean Business

Tales of the Walking Dead: Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher Among 5 Cast

Fallout: Walton Goggins Joins Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy Amazon Series

Atlanta Writer/EP Talks Racial Harassment During S03 Filming in London

Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot

Always Sunny: Charlie Day Intros New Green Man; Fav Danny DeVito Story

SmackDown Preview 2/18: A Goldberg And Roman Reigns Confrontation

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & More Thank SPN Family

Peacemaker Duo Discuss Chris Smith's Bisexuality, Hair Metal & More

The Undertaker Will Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame This Year

Two Sentence Horror Stories Unleashes Our Exclusive S03 Finale Preview

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk "Would Avoid" Goodman "At All Costs"

Brock Lesnar Has Strong Words For Younger Wrestling Generations

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Amazon Shares Series First-Look

The Mandalorian Season 3: Carl Weathers Confirms He's Directing

Crunchyroll Anime Streaming App Now Available on Nintendo Switch

