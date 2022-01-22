South Park, Batwoman, Bill Maher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 22 Jan 22

With much love & respect to Thirty Seconds to Mars for "Closer to the Edge" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes NBC's Law & Order getting a Season 21 teaser, Comedy Central's South Park going classy to honor Season 25, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard previews Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan for Season 2, HBO Max's Peacemaker goes behind the scenes of the opening & trash-talks the DCU, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher host Bill Maher proves a one-man misinformation machine… during his own interview, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka welcomes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, The CW's Batwoman finds Bridget Regan's Poison Ivy targeting Gotham Dam, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we have VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, January 22, 2022:

Naomi Looks to Dee for Guidance: Season 1 E03 "Zero to Sixty" Images

Batwoman S03E10 "Toxic" Images: Poison Ivy Has a Date with Gotham Dam

Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 "Rage Against the Machines" Images Released

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joining Rosario Dawson

Bill Maher Can't Even Get His Own COVID "Facts" Right in Interview

The Endgame Trailer: NBC Thriller W/ Morena Baccarin Looks Blacklist-y

1/21 SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns' Record To Be Acknowledged

Peacemaker Offers Opening Credits BTS Look; Trash-Talks Supes & Batman

Supernatural Stars Set Podcast with Ackles & Padalecki Premiere Guests

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer: Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan Returns

Meet Pam & Tommy & Uncle Miltie & Erica & Rand in New Hulu Teaser

South Park Honors Season 25 with Classy Theme Song, "Gay Fish" Covers

Law & Order Season 21 Teaser: Welcome Back, Jack; New Faces Introduced

The Always Sunny Podcast Courts "F***ing Creep" Demo for Video Series

Two Sentence Horror Stories S03E04 First-Look Had Us At "Evil Dolls"

Perry Mason Season 2 Adds Sean Astin & More; Shea Whigham Recurring

Griselda: Netflix First-Look Previews Sofia Vergara's "Queenpin"

Doctor Who: Colin Baker's Sixth Doctor Gets Blu-Ray Boxset Respect

Here's a look at how things went with today's reviews- this time, we have VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race:

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 2 Shows Second Time's The Charm

