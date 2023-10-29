Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, bodies, doctor who, fear the walking dead, game of thrones, gina carano, Matthew Perry, our flag means death, SAG-AFTRA, south park, star trek: prodigy

South Park/Disney, Star Trek: Prodigy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Matthew Perry, Star Trek: Prodigy, Doctor Who, South Park/Gina Carano, Bodies, Fear TWD, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, RIP Matthew Perry, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, WWE/AEW, Max's Our Flag Means Death, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s South Park/Gina Carano, Netflix's Bodies, Peacock's Community, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Hulu's Moving, Bruce Lee, HBO's Game of Thrones, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, RIP Matthew Perry, Star Trek: Prodigy, Our Flag Means Death, Doctor Who, South Park/Gina Carano, Bodies, Fear the Walking Dead, Game of Thrones & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 29, 2023:

Saturday Night Live Returns Nov. 11th: Timothée Chalamet, boygenius

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap for Today; Work Expected to Continue Sunday

Friends Star, Actor Matthew Perry Passes Away, Age 54: Report

Foo Fighters: Jagger, "Rope," Mirren & More (SNL 2010/2020 Rewind)

Spy x Family Season 2 Ep. 3 Review: More Bite-Sized Slices of Life

Star Trek: Prodigy Day: Dan & Kevin Hageman, Aaron Waltke Thank Fans

AEW Collision: Controversy Over Two World Title Matches in One Night

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 6-8 Review: Just Be Ed

Kyle Fletcher Joins Don Callis Family After Unfair AEW Rampage Match

Doctor Who Preview Image: David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor In Action

South Park Swaps "The Mouse" for Kathleen Kennedy; Gina Carano Big Fan

Abadon Earns Title Shot on AEW Rampage in Cheap Holiday Gimmick

How DC Comics Got In The Way Of Bodies On Netflix

Santana and Ortiz Settle Differences, Disrespect WWE on AEW Rampage

Community: McHale on Hosting Emmys with Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 E08 Preview: Has Madison Found Alicia?

Moving: Korean Live-Action Series Available in English This December

Bruce Lee Nothing Like Tarantino's "Arrogant" Portrayal: Shannon Lee

Why No Mention of the Artists in Netflix's Bodies Panel at MCM?

Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Wanted Cersei/Arya Smackdown Finale

Doctor Who: How The Cybermen Evolved from Two-Dimensional to Deadly

Daredevil, Doctor Who, South Park, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

