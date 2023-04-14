Star Trek: Picard/SNW, Bones, Iger, Gaiman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AEW/CM Punk, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Picard, Bob Iger, Neil Gaiman/TIME100, Wytches, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us The B-52s with "Roam," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TBS' AEW Dynamite, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW/CM Punk, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's The Walking Dead Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoff, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Neil Gaiman/TIME100, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Amazon's Wytches, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Amazon Freevee's Lady Danger: Agent of B.O.O.T.I., Bones revival, BBC's Doctor Who & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard/Strange New Worlds, Wytches, Neil Gaiman, Bones, Disney CEO Bob Iger & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 14, 2023:

Sting Betrays WWE on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's Slippery Surprise

SNL Promo: Ana de Armas, Karol G, Bowen Yang & Marcello Hernandez

Return of The Elite Ruins AEW Dynamite, Disrespects Wrestling and WWE

AEW Reportedly Eyeing CM Punk Summer Return; Saturday Show a Factor?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Season 2 Mini Teaser Preview

Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds Posts Birthday Warning to Rob McElhenney

The Walking Dead: Brandt's 3-Emoji Reaction to Final Rick/Michonne Ep

The Mandalorian S03: Esposito's Moff Gideon Gets Key Art High Honor

Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Returning to Host SNL This May

Disney: Bob Iger on Ike Perlmutter, Ron DeSantis, ESPN/Sports Betting

Neil Gaiman Earns TIME100 Spot; James McAvoy on Why He Deserves It

Star Trek: Picard "Vox" & Finale: Even Wil Wheaton's on Spoiler Watch

Wytches: Scott Snyder on "Pretty Incredible" Writers' Room Week #1

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Key Art: Gus Looks Ready to Lead A Revolution

Lady Danger: Nicki Minaj, Curtis Jackson Teaming for Dark Horse Adapt

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Host Ana de Armas at SNL Read-Thru

Bones Star Michaela Conlin Is All Aboard Series Revival Bandwagon

The Mandalorian Season 3 Ep. 7 Review: Din, Bo & Gideon's Home Stretch

Doctor Who: Tennant Meets Meep Creators; A "Confidential" Return?

Titans, Star Trek: Picard, Harry Potter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Last of Us Season 2 & Part II in The Daily LITG, 13th April 2023

