Sting Betrays WWE on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's Slippery Surprise Sting returned and teased retirement on AEW Dynamite! Catch The Chadster's take on this disrespectful move and Tony Khan's slippery antics. 😤💦🕵️‍♂️

Auughh man! AEW never fails to cheese off The Chadster, and last night's episode of Dynamite was no different. 😒 Last night on AEW Dynamite, we saw Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland go head-to-head in an intense match that had The Chadster furiously shaking his head all throughout. 🤦 These two performers may have been impressive to AEW fans, but it's nothing compared to the pure entertainment WWE provides. 🙄

Now, let's talk about the disrespect Sting showed to WWE and Vince McMahon when he showed up following the Allin vs. Strickland match. 😡 Sting came out and hinted that he could retire soon. And where does he want to do it? In AEW, of course. Talk about literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back! 🤬 Sting even had the audacity to give a shoutout to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall-of-Famer Ric Flair, which was a blatant violation of WWE's trademarks. 🤯 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

It gets worse, folks. 😩 Sting went on to put over Darby Allin, which just adds salt to the wound, as this move lends an up-and-coming AEW star more credibility. The Chadster is more than just upset; The Chadster is downright outraged! 😤

Today, The Chadster is feeling particularly agitated by last night's events. 😔 Earlier this morning, while The Chadster was washing his Mazda Miata in the driveway, Keighleyanne, The Chadster's wife, came out to talk. The Chadster tried to get Keighleyanne to agree that Sting's appearance on Dynamite was massively disrespectful to WWE. However, she just sighed 😥 and lectured The Chadster about his AEW obsession and how The Chadster needs to let things go. Can you believe she took Tony Khan's side?!? 😵‍💫 Keighleyanne went back inside to text with that guy Gary. 😒 Thanks, Tony Khan, for ruining The Chadster's marriage. 💔

And here's another weird thing that happened while washing the car. 🚗 Tony Khan kept appearing out of the Chadster's peripheral vision. He sprayed The Chadster with a hose 💦, and when The Chadster turned around to confront him, he had disappeared. 😲 This bizarre game continued, with Tony Khan reappearing and vanishing throughout the yard, leaving The Chadster drenched and frustrated. 😖 For the sake of the sanity of The Chadster and The Chadster's readers, please stop obsessing over The Chadster, Tony Khan! 🛑

The Chadster would like to remind everyone that, unlike most other wrestling journalists out there, The Chadster remains unbiased. 🧐 WWE delivers a level of entertainment and consistency that AEW simply can't match, and true unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani would agree. 😉👍

Don't let AEW's tactics fool you, dear readers. ✋ The Chadster is here to expose their wrongdoing and disrespect to the wrestling industry. 🕵️‍♂️ Stay tuned for more updates 📰, and remember: The Chadster will always remain committed to telling the truth about AEW's shenanigans. 😠👊