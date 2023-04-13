Titans, Star Trek: Picard, Harry Potter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Gremlins, Rick and Morty, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, True Detective, Star Trek: Picard, and tons more!
With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Twisted Sister with "The Kids Are Back," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Max (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Rick and Morty: The Anime, The Regime, "Harry Potter," The Big Bang Theory universe series, Game of Thrones prequel, True Detective: Night Country, The Conjuring, The Penguin & Creature Commandos) – plus, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, TBS' AEW Dynamite, NBC's Saturday Night Live, HBO Max's Titans, Amazon's The Boys, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Peacock's The Continental, The CW's Superman & Lois, Peacock's Hysteria!, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, DC's Titans, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, Penguin, Creature Commandos, The Continental, True Detective: Night Country & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 13, 2023:
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Riker/Troi/Worf Reunion, Vadic Story
Jeff Hardy Returns on AEW Dynamite: A Slap in the Face to WWE?
Star Trek: Brent Spiner on Why Playing Data Used to Give Him Anxiety
A League of Their Own Officially Returning for 4-Episode Final Season
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Fatality-Free Finale Tease "Isn't True"
AEW Dynamite Preview: Unfair Lineup Ruins The Chadster's Night Again
Saturday Night Live: Ana de Armas & The Art of Method Brainstorming
Titans Season 4 Episode 7 "Caul's Folly" Preview Images Released
The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Karl Urban for Wrap Image
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Set for This May; Teaser Released
Rick and Morty: The Anime Confirmed for Max, Adult Swim This Year
The Regime Limited Series Trailer Released By Max
Max Pricing: Tiers Include $9.99, $14.99, & $19.99
Harry Potter Scripted Series Confirmed; J.K. Rowling Set as EP: Teaser
New Show In The Big Bang Theory Universe Greenlit For Max
Game Of Thrones Prequel From Dunk & Egg Novellas Greenlit At HBO
True Detective: Night Country Releases Chilling Official Teaser
The Conjuring Series Coming To Max Streaming Service
The Penguin Set for 2024: First Look Teaser & Preview Image Released
Max Is The Official Name Of The HBO Max/Discovery+ Rebrand
Creature Commandos Cast Set: Grillo, Harbour, Bakalova, Agee & More
Creature Commandos: Frank Grillo Reportedly Set as DCU's Rick Flag Sr
Ahsoka: "The Expanse" Star Wes Chatham Joins "Star Wars" Series Cast
The Continental Teaser: "John Wick" Prequel Checks In This September
Superman & Lois Season 3 E06 "Of Sound Mind" Promo, Overview Released
The Continental: "John Wick" Prequel Key Art Wants to Have A Drink
The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Officially Confirms Season 4 Wrap
Hysteria!: Julie Bowen Set to Star in Peacock Coming-of-Age Thriller
Star Trek: Picard Finale & TNG Final Bow Get IMAX Screenings: Details
Yellowjackets, Star Trek, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.