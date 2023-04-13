Titans, Star Trek: Picard, Harry Potter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Gremlins, Rick and Morty, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, True Detective, Star Trek: Picard, and tons more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Twisted Sister with "The Kids Are Back," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Max (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Rick and Morty: The Anime, The Regime, "Harry Potter," The Big Bang Theory universe series, Game of Thrones prequel, True Detective: Night Country, The Conjuring, The Penguin & Creature Commandos) – plus, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, TBS' AEW Dynamite, NBC's Saturday Night Live, HBO Max's Titans, Amazon's The Boys, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Peacock's The Continental, The CW's Superman & Lois, Peacock's Hysteria!, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 13, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Riker/Troi/Worf Reunion, Vadic Story

Jeff Hardy Returns on AEW Dynamite: A Slap in the Face to WWE?

Star Trek: Brent Spiner on Why Playing Data Used to Give Him Anxiety

A League of Their Own Officially Returning for 4-Episode Final Season

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Fatality-Free Finale Tease "Isn't True"

AEW Dynamite Preview: Unfair Lineup Ruins The Chadster's Night Again

Saturday Night Live: Ana de Armas & The Art of Method Brainstorming

Titans Season 4 Episode 7 "Caul's Folly" Preview Images Released

The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Karl Urban for Wrap Image

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Set for This May; Teaser Released

Rick and Morty: The Anime Confirmed for Max, Adult Swim This Year

The Regime Limited Series Trailer Released By Max

Max Pricing: Tiers Include $9.99, $14.99, & $19.99

Harry Potter Scripted Series Confirmed; J.K. Rowling Set as EP: Teaser

New Show In The Big Bang Theory Universe Greenlit For Max

Game Of Thrones Prequel From Dunk & Egg Novellas Greenlit At HBO

True Detective: Night Country Releases Chilling Official Teaser

The Conjuring Series Coming To Max Streaming Service

The Penguin Set for 2024: First Look Teaser & Preview Image Released

Max Is The Official Name Of The HBO Max/Discovery+ Rebrand

Creature Commandos Cast Set: Grillo, Harbour, Bakalova, Agee & More

Creature Commandos: Frank Grillo Reportedly Set as DCU's Rick Flag Sr

Ahsoka: "The Expanse" Star Wes Chatham Joins "Star Wars" Series Cast

The Continental Teaser: "John Wick" Prequel Checks In This September

Superman & Lois Season 3 E06 "Of Sound Mind" Promo, Overview Released

The Continental: "John Wick" Prequel Key Art Wants to Have A Drink

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Officially Confirms Season 4 Wrap

Hysteria!: Julie Bowen Set to Star in Peacock Coming-of-Age Thriller

Star Trek: Picard Finale & TNG Final Bow Get IMAX Screenings: Details

