Star Trek: Picard, Yellowjackets, SNL & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Creature Commandos, Ryan Reynolds/Rob McElhenney, Yellowjackets, Star Trek: Picard, Harry Potter & tons more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us The Script with "Before The Worst," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Creature Commandos & Tara Strong, Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney, Amazon's The Boys, Baywatch remake, TNT's AEW Rampage, Showtime's Yellowjackets, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Paramount+'s Dungeons & Dragons, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Max's Harry Potter series, Peacock's Bupkis, BBC's Doctor Who, WWE's Night of Champions, Stargate & Robocop series revivals, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Crunchyroll's Hell's Paradise, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, Yellowjackets, Doctor Who, Ryan Reynolds/Rob McElhenney, Harry Potter, Creature Commandos/Tara Strong, SNL & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 15, 2023:

Creature Commandos Fuels Voice Acting Debate; Tara Strong on VO Policy

Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds' Rob McElhenney BDay Song Now On Spotify

The Boys: Check Out Eric Kripke Officially Wrapping Season 4 (VIDEO)

Baywatch: Fremantle Eyes Next Gen of Slow Motion-Running Lifeguards

AEW Rampage: Yet Another Weekend Ruined by Tony Khan's Obsession

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Images: Callie & Officer McCreepy

WWE SmackDown Preview: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes FOX TV Return Tonight

Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion

Dungeons & Dragons: Paramount+ Taps Drew Crevello as Showrunner

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Has "Hottest Coven on the Planet": Kathryn Hahn

Yellowjackets: Nothing Ironic About Alanis Morissette's "No Return"

Harry Potter & The Worst Reason to NOT Make This Max Series

FTR Hair Tells Fans to Stay Out of Online Drama in Awkward Tweet

Bupkis Trailer Spotlights Davidson, Falco & Pesci's Peacock Series

Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Ready to Have Run "Ignored, Contradicted"

WWE's Brilliant Night of Champions Change Leaves Tony Khan Stunned!

Stargate, Robocop & More: Amazon Eyeing IPs for New TV, Film Projects

Saturday Night Live: Chris Evans Explains Why He's Avoided Hosting SNL

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Tweet Update Teases "Intense" Big Scene

Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds Posts Musical Ode to Rob McElhenney's Name

Hell's Paradise English Dub Debuts Saturday, April 14th, on Crunchyroll

Star Trek: Picard S03E09 Review: Perfect Set-Up for Epic Last Stand

Star Trek: Picard/SNW, Bones, Iger, Gaiman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.