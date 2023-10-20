Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, fargo, gen v, loki, psych, ryan murphy, SAG-AFTRA, saturday night live

Gen V/Soldier Boy Returns, Loki, Psych, SNL & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, SAG-AFTRA, Loki, Doctor Who, Gen V, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Ryan Murphy/AHS, Psych, Fargo, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, SAG-AFTRA, Disney+'s Loki, FX's Fargo, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Gen V, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Ryan Murphy/American Horror Story, Peacock's Psych, Crunchyroll/Che Lingo, Watpad's Webtoons: Hawk, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Daredevil/Bluey, and more.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, SAG-AFTRA, Loki, Doctor Who, Gen V, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Ryan Murphy/AHS, Psych, Fargo, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 20, 2023:

SNL Promo: Heidi Gardner Gets Message in Bad Bunny's Music & More

Blue Eye Samurai: Netflix Releases Official Clip from Upcoming Anime

Sting Betrays WWE, Plans AEW Retirement, Ruins Chadster's Night

SAG-AFTRA Halloween Costume Rules: Go Animated, No Social Media & More

Juice Robinson Wins Battle Royal for Shot at Dynamite Diamond Ring

Loki Learns Lesson From Mobius on Their Different Styles (S02E03 Clip)

Fargo Key Art Poster Advises Viewers to Buckle Up for Season 5

Doctor Who: Moffat, Chibnall & RTD Discuss The Power of Music (VIDEO)

Hollywood Stars Offer 3-Year, $150M Plan to Aid SAG-AFTRA Strike End

Gen V Sophomore Year Confirmed: "The Boys" Spinoff Gets Season 2

Aqua Teen Hunger Force S12: ATHF Returns to Adult Swim in November

Gen V Preview: Vought Remembers Soldier Boy's Cinematic Adventures

Ryan Murphy Teasing Something "American Horror Story"-Related Coming?

Psych Fans Can Relax: Franchise Apparently Not "Complete" After All

Crunchyroll, UK Rapper Che Lingo Debut "Lifetime" in Anime Trailer

Hawk: Christopher Yost Tapped to Adapt Webtoon for Animated Series

Percy Jackson: Rick Riordan on TV Being Better Format to Tell Story

When Charlie Cox Cosplayed As Bluey At New York Comic Con

Netflix, Gen V, SNL, Frasier, Godzilla & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!