Wednesday, Alien: Earth, Stranger Things & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: John Mulaney, Alien: Earth, The Last of Us, Lanterns, Peacemaker, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Hulu's Alien: Earth, AEW, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, DC High Volume: Batman: The Long Halloween, WB Animation/Annecy 2025, Netflix's One Piece, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO's Lanterns, Max's Peacemaker, HBO's House of the Dragon, Netflix's Stranger Things, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Wednesday, 2025 American Music Awards, Disney+'s Holes, Apple TV+'s Prodigies, ABC's The Conners, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 24, 2025:
John Mulaney Goes Live Tonight with O'Brien, Edebiri, Moreno & More
Alien: Earth Teaser Sees Xenomorph Gestation Complete "Phase 2"
AEW Reshuffles Event Calendar as ROH Shows Find New Homes and Dates
Tony Khan RUINS Post-WrestleMania Week with Tonight's AEW Dynamite
Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E03 Preview: Stabler Sets Some Rules
DC High Volume Kicks Off Loeb/Sale: Batman: The Long Halloween Adapt
WB Animation, Cartoon Network, Hanna-Barbera Set Annecy 2025 Plans
One Piece Star Callum Kerr Talks Season 2, Captain Smoker & More
The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Image Gallery Previews The Fallout
Lanterns: Paul Ben-Victor Set for Interesting Recurring Role
Peacemaker: James Gunn Wishes "My Pal" John Cena a Happy Birthday
House of the Dragon Welcomes Cullen, Sibtain, Sloane to Season 3 Cast
Stranger Things Animated Spinoff Series to Tell "Tales From '85"
The Rookie S07E16: "The Return" Promo; New "A Deadly Secret" Images
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Set for August 6th; Teaser, Images Released
2025 AMAs: Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Chappell Roan Lead Noms
Holes: Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant & Shay Rudolph Set for Disney+ Pilot
Wicked: New Original Novel Audiobook to Be Read by Cynthia Erivo
Prodigies: Ayo Edebiri, Will Sharpe Set for Apple TV+ Rom-Com Series
Rick and Morty, Alien: Earth, Heartstopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
The Conners: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's 2-Episode Series Finale
Nobody's Boy Remi: Classic Anime Tearjerker Gets Blu-Ray Debut
