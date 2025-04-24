Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Wednesday, Alien: Earth, Stranger Things & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: John Mulaney, Alien: Earth, The Last of Us, Lanterns, Peacemaker, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Hulu's Alien: Earth, AEW, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, DC High Volume: Batman: The Long Halloween, WB Animation/Annecy 2025, Netflix's One Piece, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO's Lanterns, Max's Peacemaker, HBO's House of the Dragon, Netflix's Stranger Things, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Wednesday, 2025 American Music Awards, Disney+'s Holes, Apple TV+'s Prodigies, ABC's The Conners, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: John Mulaney, Alien: Earth, Law & Order: OC, Batman: The Long Halloween, One Piece, The Last of Us, Lanterns, Peacemaker, House of the Dragon, Stranger Things, Wednesday, The Conners, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 24, 2025:

John Mulaney Goes Live Tonight with O'Brien, Edebiri, Moreno & More

Alien: Earth Teaser Sees Xenomorph Gestation Complete "Phase 2"

AEW Reshuffles Event Calendar as ROH Shows Find New Homes and Dates

Tony Khan RUINS Post-WrestleMania Week with Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E03 Preview: Stabler Sets Some Rules

DC High Volume Kicks Off Loeb/Sale: Batman: The Long Halloween Adapt

WB Animation, Cartoon Network, Hanna-Barbera Set Annecy 2025 Plans

One Piece Star Callum Kerr Talks Season 2, Captain Smoker & More

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Image Gallery Previews The Fallout

Lanterns: Paul Ben-Victor Set for Interesting Recurring Role

Peacemaker: James Gunn Wishes "My Pal" John Cena a Happy Birthday

House of the Dragon Welcomes Cullen, Sibtain, Sloane to Season 3 Cast

Stranger Things Animated Spinoff Series to Tell "Tales From '85"

The Rookie S07E16: "The Return" Promo; New "A Deadly Secret" Images

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Set for August 6th; Teaser, Images Released

2025 AMAs: Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Chappell Roan Lead Noms

Holes: Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant & Shay Rudolph Set for Disney+ Pilot

Wicked: New Original Novel Audiobook to Be Read by Cynthia Erivo

Prodigies: Ayo Edebiri, Will Sharpe Set for Apple TV+ Rom-Com Series

Rick and Morty, Alien: Earth, Heartstopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Conners: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's 2-Episode Series Finale

Nobody's Boy Remi: Classic Anime Tearjerker Gets Blu-Ray Debut

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!