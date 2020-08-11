Supergirl, The Flash & Black Lightning Key Art: Fight for the Future

Over the past week, WarnerMedia has been rolling out its The CW "Arrowverse" stars to not only get you excited for the shows returning in 2021 (as they did with new key art of Supergirl star Nicole Maines aka Nia Nal aka Dreamer and The Flash star Candice Patton aka Iris West-Allen) but also to #DCSuitUp (with Batwoman star Javicia Leslie and Black Lightning Cress Williams showing off some "cosplay power") in time for DC Fan Dome on August 22nd. DC FanDome is WarnerMedia's virtual global event where fans can learn about what's ahead for television, film, and video games.

Attendees will be able to hear from the casts and creators from a number of series (including those yet to be announced), including Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and more. Now, we've got another round of key art that continues a sweet blend of the live-action with its comics counterpart- and it's Williams' Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning, Melissa Benoist's Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, and Grant Gustin's Barry Allen aka The Flash:

Since we've got you in that "Arrowverse" mood, here's a look at a preview for the season finale of The CW's newest addition starting with the second season (RIP DC Universe), "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two":

Stargirl season 1, episode 13 "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two": PRJOECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns

Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson) will need to form their own JSA for what lies ahead, and a new generation of hero will answer the call: Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. The Injustice Society ranks include Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson), Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); and Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee).

The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season: Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Johns executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.