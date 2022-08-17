Superman and Lois, Wednesday, She-Hulk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hold on, I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone/I don't wanna move on/I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone for good/You're slipping through my fingertips/A little bit by a little bit/I didn't know that loving you was the happiest I've ever been/So I'm just trying to hold on… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Shawn Mendes & "When You're Gone" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law team talks fourth-wall-breaking, Ghost Rider, a "Perfect Strangers" reunion, and more. The CW's Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass abruptly exits the series for "personal reasons." Netflix's Wednesday series creators talk about "The Addams Family" spinoff and Tim Burton (but "no comment" on Uncle Fester).

Plus, we look at The CW's Supernatural prequel series spinoff The Winchesters, AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon's Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Dropout.TV's Play It By Ear, AMC's Better Call Saul, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Cobra Kai, TNT's AEW Rampage & MTV's Jersey Shore unite, Shudder's Dragula, Apple TV+'s Shantaram, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, August 17, 2022:

The Winchesters Teaser: Hunting Evil Is What They Were Born To Do

Superman and Lois: Jordan Elsass Exits Series for "Personal Reasons"

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E02 Images: Meanwhile, In Atlanta…

She-Hulk: Jessica Gao Talks Fourth-Wall-Breaking, Early Pitch & More

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Will Be Streaming Live from Japan

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Spotlights Morfydd Clark's Galadriel

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Host, Judges for Amazon Series Unveiled

She-Hulk Star Mark Linn-Baker Open to Perfect Strangers Reunion

Motherland: Fort Salem S03E09 Preview: A Calm Before The Storm

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Finale Promo: Secrets & Lies Exposed

Wednesday Creators Millar, Gough "No Comment" Uncle Fester Question

Play It By Ear: Dropout.TV Musical Improv Series Drops New Trailer

Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: The War for the Valley Is Just Beginning

AEW Rampage Got a Massive Jersey Shore Ratings Bump Last Week

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Releases 2-Episode Global Launch Details

Better Call Saul: Seehorn Has Advice for Kim; Odenkirk Shares Video

Drew McIntyre Flaunts The Word "Wrestler" on WWE Raw

She-Hulk Writer, Director & Star Clear Up Ghost Rider Speculation

Dragula: Boulet Brothers' Shudder Deal Set to Expand The Franchise

Shantaram: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at Charlie Hunnam Series

She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro Wants to "Honor the Comedy," Remove Labels

Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor on Liam Neeson's Return, What It Meant To Him

Better Call Saul, The Sandman, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

