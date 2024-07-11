Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, criminal, doctor who, nba, Night Court, sdcc, star trek, the boys, The Rookie, the walking dead: dead city, Watchmen

Watchmen, Criminal, The Boys, NBA/WBD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Watchmen, The Rookie, NBA/WBD, Criminal, Night Court, Star Trek/SDCC 2024, Doctor Who, The Boys, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Paramount+'s Evil, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen: Chapter 1, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, ABC's The Rookie, Stephanie Vaquer/WWE, NBA/Warner Bros. Discovery, SpectreVision Radio, Prime Video's Criminal, Prime Video/SDCC 2024, One Piece/SDCC 2024, Max's Kite Man, Hell Yeah!, NBC's Night Court, "Star Trek" Universe/SDCC 2024, Doctor Who/Big Finish, LiSA/SDCC 2024, Prime Video's The Boys, Apple TV+'s Severance, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, Watchmen, The Rookie, NBA/WBD, Criminal, Night Court, Star Trek/SDCC 2024, Doctor Who, LiSA/SDCC 2024, The Boys, Severance, Star Trek: Prodigy & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 11, 2024:

The Walking Dead: Dead City Star Kim Coates Shares Season 2 Update

Criminal Minds: Evolution S17E07: Does BAU's Past Hold The Answer?

Evil S04E08 "How to Save a Life": Sheryl's Anti-Antichrist Crusade

Watchmen Animated Adaptation Is "Pure Moore": J. Michael Straczynski

AEW Dynamite Preview: An Insult to Owen Hart's Memory

For All Mankind: Mireille Enos Joins Season 5 Cast as Series Regular

The Rookie S07: Deric Augustine, Patrick Keleher Set as New Rookies

Stephanie Vaquer "Abruptly" Departs CMLL and NJPW; WWE or AEW Bound?

NBA Nears Deals with NBC, Prime Video, ESPN; WBD Can Match: Report

SpectreVision Radio Co-Founder Elijah Wood Intros New Podcast Network

Criminal: Emilia Clarke Joins Amazon's Brubaker/Phillips Series Adapt

Prime Video's SDCC 2024 Plans: The Boys, LOTR in Hall H & Lots More

One Piece 25th Anniversary Symphonic Voyage Concert Set for SDCC 2024

Free Drinks for Free Kite Man Plugs? How Could Harley Quinn Refuse?

Night Court Season 3: Wendie Malick Promoted to Series Regular

Watchmen: Chapter 1 Official Trailer Released; Arrives This August

Star Trek Universe Returns to Hall H: Paramount Releases SDCC Details

Doctor Who: "Once and Future: Coda": Fugitive Doctor vs War Doctor

LiSA Performing Live J-Pop Concert During San Diego Comic-Con 2024

The Boys S04E07 Preview: Sage Has Huge Homelander/Firecracker Problem

Severance Set for January 2025 Return; Season 2 Teaser Released

Star Trek: Prodigy Showrunners Discuss Wil Wheaton Joining Season 2

The Boys, X-Men '97, Adult Swim/SDCC 2024 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

#RIPCartoonNetwork in The Daily LITG, 10th of July 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!