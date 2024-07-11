Posted in: Conventions, Events, HBO, Max, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: preview, sdcc, SDCC 2024, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin Set for SDCC Hall H Panel; Gaslamp Quarter Goes Gotham

Along with a Hall H panel, Colin Farrell-starring HBO Original series The Penguin has some big plans in play for San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Set within filmmaker Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe, HBO and DC Studios' Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin is set to hit screens this September – and it's set to make a pretty big impact on San Diego Comic-Con later this month, turning the legendary Gaslamp Quarter into Gotham for the four-day pop culture extravaganza. Starring in "The Batman" spinoff series are Farrell (Oz Cobb, aka "The Penguin"), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush). Now, here's everything you need to know about what's going down – with "The Penguin Panel" bringing some very big names to Hall H on Saturday, July 27th.

Here's a look at what HBO Original series The Penguin has in store for this year's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 – and huge thanks to the folks over at Warner Bros. Discovery media & public relations for getting the word out:

, Max, in partnership with Giant Spoon, will transform the Bloom Nightclub into Gotham's famed Iceberg Lounge. Upon arrival at "The Iceberg Lounge" Experience, guests will enter the "Iceberg Descent," created in partnership with BUCK and VT Pro Design, an immersive experience filled with special effects, haptic technology, interactivity, and exclusive content displayed on Samsung big screen TVs. This multi-sensorial, subterranean descent drops users into Gotham's notorious Iceberg Lounge lobby to navigate through the wreckage left by The Riddler at the end of The Batman (2022) film to reach the party deeper within. Fans will party with Oz's crew by venturing through the dark corners of the club for a chance to be inducted into the Penguin's inner circle… if they dare. This multi-room experience offers complimentary drinks, live DJ sets, exclusive giveaways, including a Jefferson's Bourbon tasting, and photo opportunities, including Oz's iconic purple Maserati — giving partygoers an unprecedented glimpse into Gotham's criminal underworld. By exploring the main club, guests can discover a password that will give them access to the inner sanctum, 44 Below, the club within the club, diving deeper into the world of THE PENGUIN.

Max is providing 21+ adult fans with three ways to get a chance to receive an invitation to "The Iceberg Lounge" from today through Saturday, July 27:

Fans can now register on 1iota.com for an exclusive invitation to Gotham's hottest nightclub, available on a first-come, first-served basis. From Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 27, Max, in collaboration with Map 360 Collective, is partnering with select local establishments to offer specialty cocktails, bespoke swag, and a chance to attend "The Iceberg Lounge" Experience through a limited number of scratch-off tickets. Below are the partners and their locations:

| 505 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Sunday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. The Butcher's Cut | 644 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

| 644 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Sunday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Osteria Panevino | 722 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

| 722 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Sunday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Prohibition 1920 | 548 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Monday – Sunday: 8:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

From Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 27, the Gotham Ice Truck located in Downtown San Diego (exact location to follow) will offer free Slush Puppies to beat the heat. The cups will feature a QR code, providing a chance to receive an invitation to "The Iceberg Lounge" Experience, revealing the truck's true inspiration in the spirit of Oz Cobb's dealings himself: guiding patrons to The Penguin's exclusive nightclub.

On Saturday, July 27 , Max will host "The Penguin Panel" at the San Diego Convention Center in Hall H from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Panelists will include Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb aka "The Penguin" and executive producer – virtually), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Matt Reeves (executive producer), Lauren LeFranc (showrunner and executive producer), and Dylan Clark (executive producer). The highly anticipated official trailer for the series will be released during the panel, which will be moderated by Josh Horowitz , host of MTV and the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.

, THE PENGUIN will take over the @TheBatman social accounts. The "7 Days in Gotham" content series will chronicle Oz's journey toward becoming Gotham's next kingpin and his impending takeover of San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. Launching Thursday, July 25, Max and Snapchat are partnering to introduce a revolutionary augmented reality (AR) lens throughout San Diego. This exclusive AR lens transports Snapchat users into the dark, atmospheric underworld of Gotham City.

"The Iceberg Lounge" Experience Location:

Bloom Nightclub (Iceberg Lounge) 21+ only

919 Fourth Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

"The Iceberg Lounge" Experience Hours:

Friday, July 26: (Press Preview): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 26: General Admission 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 27: General Admission 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Gotham Ice Truck

Location: Downtown San Diego (location to follow)

Gotham Ice Truck Operating Hours:

Thursday, July 25: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 26: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

