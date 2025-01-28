Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Superman, Doctor Who, Super Bowl LIX & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Matlock, Ghosts, Elsbeth, The Acolyte, Super Bowl LIX, Spider-Man, The Rookie, Superman, Doctor Who & more!

Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, CBS's Matlock, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Tracker, CBS's Elsbeth, NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC's Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, AEW/WWE, Paramount+'s 1923, FOX's Super Bowl LIX, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, MGM+'s Robin Hood, ABC's The Rookie, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's The White Lotus, Hulu's Paradise, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 28, 2025:

Mythic Quest Season 4: Check Out The First (Almost) 5 Minutes

Matlock Season 1 Preview: Check Out Sneak Peeks at S01E09: "Friends"

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 11 Overview & Images: It's "Thorapy" Session Time

Tracker S02E10 "Nightingale" Overview: Colter Tracks a Survivalist

Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 9: "Unalive and Well" Sneak Peek Released (VIDEO)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Jason Patric Joins Season 5 Cast

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music Clip: Can YOU Hum The Theme?

The Acolyte: 2024 Disney+ Viewing Numbers Raise Cancellation Questions

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Filming Starts; Jeremy Renner Checks In

Triple H Wants to Know if He's "Brat" Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Why Tonight's WWE Raw Will Be The Greatest Show In Wrestling History

1923 Cast Shares Insights on Yellowstone Prequel's Season 2 Return

Super Bowl LIX: Brady, Burkhardt Set for FOX; Bourbon Street Pregame

WWE LFG, Greatest Moments to Debut 2/16 on A&E Superstar Sunday

Chris Jericho Says AEW Will Sell 25,000 Tickets for All In: Texas

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Preview: Peter's Quite Busy

Robin Hood: MGM+ Series Taps Actor Jack Patten for Title Role

The Rookie Gets Kelly Clarkson Apology: "I Was an Idiot on That Set"

Superman Teaser: "Absolutely Zero CG" in Corenswet's Face: James Gunn

The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer: Same Luxury, New Reservations

Paradise Stars Beavers, Bloom & Marshall on Fogelman, Brown & More

Doctor Who Season 2 Writers: Dawson, Ellams, McTighe & Angel-Walfall

