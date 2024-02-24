Superman: Legacy, The Boys, Grotesquerie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Blue Mountain State, game of thrones, Grotesquerie, interview with the vampire, invincible, star trek: discovery, superman legacy, the boys, The Walking Dead

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Royal Crackers, The CW's The Flash, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, AEW/NJPW, Blue Mountain State/Alan Ritchson, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's Night Court, Prime Video's Invincible, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, FX's Grotesquerie, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, HBO's Game of Thrones/The Hedge Knight, Prime Video's The Boys, Nickelodeon's Fairly OddParents, Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui, Max's Harry Potter, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Blue Mountain State, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Invincible, Interview with the Vampire, Grotesquerie, Star Trek: Discovery, Game of Thrones, The Boys, Superman: Legacy, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 24, 2024:

Royal Crackers: Stebe Loses It in Best Season 2 Preview Yet (VIDEO)

The Flash Star Grant Gustin Kicks Off "Friday Flashback" BTS Posts

Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 E01 Spotlights John "Earthquake" Tenta

AEW Rampage Preview: a Peanut Butter and Jelly Fiasco

Blue Mountain State: Alan Ritchson-Attached Sequel Series Nears Deal?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Time Takes a Toll on Rick Grimes

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 E08 "Snatch Game" Preview & More (VIDEO)

Night Court: Ryan Hansen on Guest-Starring, Feeling Welcome & More

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Clip: Andressa Puts It Into Perspective

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Clip: Who Is The REAL Louis?

Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy, FX Drop Teaser for New Horror Drama

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season Trailer Proves Epic, Heartbreaking

Game of Thrones: Benioff, Weiss Wanted Viewers to Pay More for Finale

The Boys: Eric Kripke's Season 4 Production Update Just Made Our Day

Game of Thrones Prequel "The Hedge Knight" Set for Late 2025 Premiere

Fairly OddParents: Nickelodeon Sequel Series Includes OG Voice Actors

Ninja Kamui Episode 3 Official Preview: A Deadly Confrontation (VIDEO)

Two Ex-WWE Stars Win Gold at NJPW New Beginning at Sapporo

Harry Potter Series Eyes 2026; Zaslav, J.K. Rowling Discussed Project

Superman: Legacy Filming Starts Next Week: Zaslav Feeling "Optimistic"

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Mike McMahan Teases Season 5 Twists & More

