The Boys, Community, True Detective, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWDITS, The Rookie, Community, SNL, Cobra Kai, True Detective, HALO, Superman: Legacy, The Boys, and more!

Article Summary Check out updates on "The Boys" Season 4 - set for a June release.

Get the scoop on "Community" with movie script news & Netflix exit info.

"True Detective" gears up for a fifth season with Issa López back at the helm.

Dive into latest "What We Do in the Shadows" and "HALO" Season 2 news.

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's What We Do in the Shadows, ABC's The Rookie, Community, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW, Netflix's Cobra Kai, NBC's Suits: L.A., AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Paramount+'s Frasier, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Paramount+'s HALO, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix/Warrior, Netflix's The Gentlemen, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, HBO's Last Week Tonight, My Hero Academia/G Fuel Energy Drinks, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 23, 2024:

What We Do in the Shadows S06: Harvey Guillén's Update Is Everything

The Rookie Celebrates 100th Episode (VIDEO); S06E03 Overview Released

Community Movie Script "Almost Done"; Dan Harmon on Writing Experience

Yvette Nicole Brown Gets the Word Out About Community Leaving Netflix

SNL On-Stage Promos: Shane Gillis Gets 21 Savage's Approval & More

Ric Flair Set to Betray Sting Just Like He Betrayed WWE

AEW Dynamite Insults Fans With Time Limit Draw in FTR vs. BCC

Cobra Kai Season 6: Could Hilary Swank Be "Andrew Garfield-ing" Us?

Suits: L.A.: "The Walking Dead" Star Josh McDermitt Joins NBC Pilot

Stranger Things VR Has Been Released On Meta Quest

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Mini-Teaser Spotlights Jadis

Frasier: Kelsey Grammer-Starring Series Gets Season 2 Green Light

True Detective Season 5 Set; "Night Country's" Issa López Returning

Only Murders in the Building: Eva Longoria Joins Season 4 Cast

HALO Season 2 Episode 5 "Aleria" Promo Released: Facing The Fallout

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Shares Group Selfie From Table Read

The Boys Season 4 Set for June: Homelander, Neuman – One Scary Ticket

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Reacts to – Fantastic Four Film Concern?

Warrior Star Olivia Cheng Has Season 4 Hopes After Netflix Move

The Gentlemen Official Trailer: Can Eddie Beat Them at Their Own Game?

Star Trek: Data's "Picard" Arc Aligns with Roddenberry Vision: Spiner

Last Week Tonight: Supreme Court Segment (Finally) Posted By HBO

My Hero Academia, G Fuel Energy Drinks: Time to "Discover Your Quirk"

Slow Horses: Some Broadcasters Concerned Show Was Too "Quirky British"

