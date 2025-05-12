Posted in: HBO, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: superman

Superman, Milk-Bone Team-Up Offers New Looks at Krypto, Mr. Terrific

A team-up between DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's Superman and Milk-Bone is offering us new looks at Krypto and Mister Terrific.

Earlier today, we learned that the official trailer for DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman would be going live this Wednesday. But who's in the mood for some new Krypto footage now? Thanks to a new partnership between the upcoming feature film and Milk-Bone, that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. It's to help promote a new, limited-edition Milk-Bone x Superman box that's hitting store shelves (and we're hearing that there might be a free comic book in play) – and we get to see Krypto having some playtime with Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and some downtime with the Man of Steel:

Here's a look at the might pup in action, followed by some previous insights Gunn had to share about DC Studios' Superman:

DC Studios: James Gunn Done with Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Near the end of November, Gunn responded on social media for being accused of "overlooking origin stories" while also calling out DC Studios for focusing on "niche characters to headline their own movies like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing" and not focusing enough on characters they believe are better suited to attract a "general audience." When DC Studios' "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters' was unveiled in 2023, we learned that a Swamp Thing film was planned (with James Mangold attached). Recently, rumblings have gotten louder that director Luca Guadagnino (Queer) was set for a Sgt. Rock film. And let's not forget the upcoming Mike Flanagan-penned Clayface movie that was recently given a green light.

In terms of superhero origin stories, Gunn isn't looking to tell Batman's and Superman's respective backstories again because we've been down that road many times before ("I'm not telling Batman and Superman's origin stories again because everyone knows them"). But in terms of Swamp Thing not being deserving enough for his own film, Gunn wasn't having any of it. "Don't put Swamp Thing in the corner. That's a project in development we've actually announced, and he's an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," Gunn added.

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet ("Twisters," "Hollywood") in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (the "X-Men" movies, "Juror #2") as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi ("For All Mankind"), Anthony Carrigan ("Barry," "Gotham"), Nathan Fillion (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "The Suicide Squad"), Isabela Merced ("Alien Romulus"), Skyler Gisondo ("Licorice Pizza," "Booksmart"), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría ("The Moodys"), Wendell Pierce ("Selma," "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"), Alan Tudyk ("Andor"), Pruitt Taylor Vince ("Bird Box"), and Neva Howell ("Greedy People").

DC Studios' Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the "IT" films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

