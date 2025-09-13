Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Always Sunny, SNL/Ego Nwodim, WrestleMania & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE WrestleMania, SAG-AFTRA, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, WWE/AEW, SNL: Ego Nwodim, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's The Hunting Wives, Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer & Charlie Sheen, A24 & The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, NBC's The Office, HBO's Big Little Lies, Netflix's Call My Agent!, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 13, 2025:

Did WWE's WrestleMania Move to Saudi Arabia Get Donald Trump Blessing?

SAG-AFTRA Elects Astin as President; Hurd as Secretary-Treasurer

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Gets a Filming Update

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02 Clip: Carol Breaks Our Hearts

WWE Confirms WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia; Fans… er… Rejoice?

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Preview: Better Than That Cheap AEW Ripoff

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Start of Five Hours of WWE Greatness

SNL 51: Dionne Warwick Responds to Ego Nwodim Departure News

Marvel Zombies Teaser: Zombie Thanos with The Infinity Gauntlet? Uh-Oh

Gen V Season 2: Gamma Epsilon Delta Frat Bro The Deep Goes Recruiting

The Hunting Wives Stars Snow & Akerman Announce Season 2 Green Light

Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer Had Reservations About Charlie Sheen Doc

A24 Wins Texas Chainsaw Massacre Rights; Series In the Works

The Office: Rainn Wilson Believes NBC Missed Out on Dwight Spinoff

SNL Star Ego Nwodim Departing Ahead of Season 51 After 7 Seasons

Big Little Lies Star/EP Reese Witherspoon: Season 3 Start "Exciting"

Call My Agent! The Movie Reunites Original Cast, Heading to Netflix

Dear Debbie: Freida McFadden's Novel Becoming Series At Amazon MGM

The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who & Big Little Lies: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Defends Controversial "Timeless Child" Arc

