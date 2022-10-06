Tales From The Territories: Vice Posts Entire First Episode Online

Pro wrestling fans are plenty pleased with VICE TV's newest wrestling docuseries, Tales From The Territories, which debuted on Tuesday night this week and featured a legends roundtable discussing the good old days of the Memphis territory. Viewers were presented with amusing and gasp-inducing first-hand tales of a decidedly more violent and "real" time in pro wrestling's history, and while it featured recreations and a style similar to its predecessor, Dark Side Of The Ring, this series did feel like something original, and that was due to its unique presentation of just watching some legends recount their past with one another, instead of the interview style of DSOTR. If you missed Tuesday's debut, VICE has now uploaded the episode in its entirety to their Youtube page for you to check out.

The debut episode of Tales From The Territories, titled Memphis: Where Wrestling Was Real featured pro wrestling legends Jerry Jarrett, Dutch Mantel, and WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, and Jerry "The King" Lawler sitting around a table and sharing/commenting on stories not only about the Memphis territory itself but some of the most outrageous things they witnessed in their time there. In their official synopsis for the episode, VICE says, "At the Mid-South Coliseum, Memphis' unique blend of slow-burn, story-driven matches, and pre-MTV music video vignettes, captivated audiences every week."

The stories shared on this episode of Tales From The Territories covered the spectrum of what the Memphis territory is still remembered for today: larger-than-life characters, elaborate and sometimes wacky feuds, and violence that blurred the lines of fiction and reality so much that sometimes even the wrestlers themselves couldn't tell the difference.

Hey, you – watch the first episode of our new wrestling show, 'Tales from the Territories'.https://t.co/jxqUuvpfzH — VICE (@VICE) October 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

From the creators of Dark Side Of The Ring and Executive Producers Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Dany Garcia, new episodes of Tales From The Territories air every Tuesday night at 10 pm on VICE.