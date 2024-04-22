Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, preview, streaming, taylor swift, television, The Orville
Taylor Swift/Buffy, AEW, The Orville & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Dynasty, Dead Boy Detectives, Invincible, Taylor Swift/"Buffy," Superman, MacFarlane/The Orville & more!
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, AEW Dynasty, Ally McBeal/Calista Flockhart, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Code: White, Paramount+'s Knuckles, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Prime Video's Invincible, Taylor Swift/"Buffy," DC Studios' Superman, BBC's Doctor Who, Seth MacFarlane/The Orville, Gillian Anderson/The X-Files & more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, AEW Dynasty, Star Trek: Discovery, Dead Boy Detectives, Invincible, Taylor Swift/"Buffy," Superman, Doctor Who, Seth MacFarlane/The Orville & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 22, 2024:
Jack Perry Returns at AEW Dynasty to Huge Reaction, Rebuking Critics
Interview with the Vampire Cast Explains Why Your Friends Should Watch
Toni Storm Retains at AEW Dynasty, But Where Was This Fire in WWE?
Ally McBeal: Calista Flockhart Felt "On Trial" Over Clothes, Weight
Willow Nightingale Wins TBS Championship at AEW Dynasty
Star Trek: Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green on Burnham/Rayner Dynamic
Bullet Club Gold Unifies Trios Titles, Stabbing Triple H in the Back
Spy x Family Code: White Review: Action, Adventure & Anya Expressions
Knuckles Isn't Big on Nicknames in This "Sonic" Spinoff Series Preview
Dead Boy Detectives Sneak Preview: Crystal Faces Her Demonic Ex
AEW Dynasty Preview: How and Why Not to Watch Tonight's PPV
Invincible: Skybound Responds to Animation Sketch/North Korea Rumor
Buffy Fans Find Meaning in Taylor Swift/Tortured Poets; SMG Loves TPD
AEW Collision & Rampage Review: A Blatant Commercial for AEW Dynasty
Superman: James Gunn's OG "S" Shield Post Has Social Media Buzzing
Doctor Who Season 1 Teaser: The Doctor's Looking For Some Loving
The Orville: Recent Disney, Hulu & Seth MacFarlane Moves a Good Sign?
You Have Questions, Gillian Anderson Has Answers: The X-Files & More
Star Trek: Discovery Had "Wobbly" Start, Found Identity in Season 3
