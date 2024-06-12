Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, doctor who, frasier, peacemaker, sausage party: foodtopia, Starfleet Academy, the boys, The Talamasca, TWD: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol
The Boys, Arcane, Doctor Who, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, The Talamasca, Arcane, The Boys, Doctor Who, Cobra Kai, and lots more!
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Max's Peacemaker, Joey Chestnut/Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, DC Studios' Superman, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Prime Video's Fallout, HBO's Ten Thousand Ships, Power Rangers/Netflix, Paramount+'s Frasier, AMC's TWD: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, Prime Video's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, AMC's The Talamasca, Netflix's Arcane, Prime Video's The Boys, Crunchyroll's Kaiju No. 8, Prime Video's Reacher, HBO's Euphoria, BBC's Doctor Who, Max's The Penguin, Crunchyroll's I've Become a True Villainess, Netflix's Cobra Kai & more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 12, 2024:
Late Night with Seth Meyers Losing The 8G Band Over NBC Budget Cuts
Peacemaker: Frank Grillo Shows He's "Getting Dialed In" for Season 2
Joey Chestnut Pushes Back on 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Ban
Superman: Greater Cleveland Partnership Video Previews Filming Sets
Best WWE Raw of All Time Tees Up Clash at the Castle
X-Men '97 Director Talks Creative Freedom, Maintaining OG Series Vibe
Fallout Showrunners on Season 2 Themes, Lucy/The Ghoul Dynamic & More
Ten Thousand Ships: Playwright Eboni Booth Penning New HBO Pilot: GRRM
No Go Power Rangers at Netflix; Creative Revamp Expected by Hasbro
Frasier Season 2: Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert Returning as Guest Stars
TWD: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol: Tribeca Premiere Images Released
Dax Harwood Shoots on Disco Inferno After Injury Attack
Starfleet Academy: Paul Giamatti Set for Villainous Recurring Role
Sausage Party: Foodtopia Gets Deliciously Twisted Official Trailer
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Filming in Spain; New Subtitle?
The Talamasca: New "Immortal Universe" Series in Development for 2025
Arcane: Emmy-Winning Animated Series Ending with Season 2 (TEASER)
The Boys Ending with Season 5; "Always My Plan": Eric Kripke
FTR to Take Time Off as Dax Harwood Reveals Hidden Injury
Kaiju No. 8 English Voice Cast Discuss Voicing Archetypal Characters
X-Men '97: No "Straight-Washing" Morph's Love for Wolverine: DeMayo
Reacher Season 3 Star Hall: Zachary Beck "Not an Outright Villain"
Euphoria Season 3 Will See "Same Core Cast" Returning, Time Jump
Doctor Who: Do New "Tales of the Tardis" Details Temper Expectations?
The Penguin: Max's "The Batman" Spinoff Series Set for September
I've Become a True Villainess: Fun But Risk-Free Romantasy Audio Drama
Cobra Kai Co-Creator Confirms Sixth & Final Season Has Wrapped
