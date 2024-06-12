Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, doctor who, frasier, peacemaker, sausage party: foodtopia, Starfleet Academy, the boys, The Talamasca, TWD: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol

The Boys, Arcane, Doctor Who, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 12, 2024:

Late Night with Seth Meyers Losing The 8G Band Over NBC Budget Cuts

Peacemaker: Frank Grillo Shows He's "Getting Dialed In" for Season 2

Joey Chestnut Pushes Back on 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Ban

Superman: Greater Cleveland Partnership Video Previews Filming Sets

Best WWE Raw of All Time Tees Up Clash at the Castle

X-Men '97 Director Talks Creative Freedom, Maintaining OG Series Vibe

Fallout Showrunners on Season 2 Themes, Lucy/The Ghoul Dynamic & More

Ten Thousand Ships: Playwright Eboni Booth Penning New HBO Pilot: GRRM

No Go Power Rangers at Netflix; Creative Revamp Expected by Hasbro

Frasier Season 2: Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert Returning as Guest Stars

TWD: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol: Tribeca Premiere Images Released

Dax Harwood Shoots on Disco Inferno After Injury Attack

Starfleet Academy: Paul Giamatti Set for Villainous Recurring Role

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Gets Deliciously Twisted Official Trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Filming in Spain; New Subtitle?

The Talamasca: New "Immortal Universe" Series in Development for 2025

Arcane: Emmy-Winning Animated Series Ending with Season 2 (TEASER)

The Boys Ending with Season 5; "Always My Plan": Eric Kripke

FTR to Take Time Off as Dax Harwood Reveals Hidden Injury

Kaiju No. 8 English Voice Cast Discuss Voicing Archetypal Characters

X-Men '97: No "Straight-Washing" Morph's Love for Wolverine: DeMayo

Reacher Season 3 Star Hall: Zachary Beck "Not an Outright Villain"

Euphoria Season 3 Will See "Same Core Cast" Returning, Time Jump

Doctor Who: Do New "Tales of the Tardis" Details Temper Expectations?

The Penguin: Max's "The Batman" Spinoff Series Set for September

I've Become a True Villainess: Fun But Risk-Free Romantasy Audio Drama

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Confirms Sixth & Final Season Has Wrapped

