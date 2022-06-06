The Boys/Payback, Scrubs, Cody Rhodes, I Am Groot: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I don't know what's worth fighting for/Or why I have to scream/I don't know why I instigate/And say what I don't mean/I don't know how I got this way/I know it's not alright/So, I'm breaking the habit/I'm breaking the habit tonight… for The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Linkin Park and "Breaking the Habit" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi doing better than the prequels, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes playing injured, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel teaser showing how Iman Vellani's Kamala is "Connected," a Scrubs reboot looking more like "when" than "if", Disney+'s I Am Groot dropped key art & an August release date, Amazon's The Boys sharing a look at Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) & Payback, Kate Bush appreciating the Stranger Things 4 love, Beavis and Butt-Head meeting Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, June 6, 2022:

Fear the Walking Dead S07E16 Review: We Need to Talk About Madison

Beavis and Butt-Head? Meet Smart Beavis & Smart Butt-Head: Preview

Bianca Belair Retains Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell

Stranger Things 4: Kate Bush Finds Song Attention "Really Exciting"

Cody Rhodes Will Wrestle at WWE Hell in a Cell Despite Torn Pec

Sandman/Umbrella Academy: Gaiman & Gallagher Promise Geeked Week Info

The Boys: Payback Team Photo; Ackles Teases Soldier Boy "Mission"

I Am Groot Key Art Released; Original Shorts Arrive This August

Scrubs Creator on Reboot: "We're Gonna Do It"; Faison Thinks Film

Ms. Marvel Teaser Spotlights Kamala Khan "Connected" to the MCU

Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes Headlines First WWE PLE Without Roman

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Showrunner Talks Tolkien Advantage & More

Day of the Dead Editor Trevor Mirosh Talks Horror Inspirations & More

Spy x Family E09 "Show Off How in Love You Are" Review: Yor/Loid Kiss?

Midnight Mass Composers The Newton Bros Talk Its Catholic Inspiration

New Girl: Kick Off Your Summer Season of Laughs with These 10 Episodes

Snowpiercer: Aleks Paunovic on Origin of Boki's Name; Teases Season 4

Obi-Wan Kenobi Storytelling Succeeds Where Prequels Couldn't

Westworld, WWDITS, Ms. Marvel, AEW & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ten Percent: A British Remake That's Bad Because It's British

