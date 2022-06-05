Westworld, WWDITS, Ms. Marvel, AEW & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With respect to Stone Temple Pilots and "Big Empty" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including James Marsden returning for Season 4 & more details on Westworld, The Flash dropping an overview for the first chapter of the two-part season finale, Ms. Marvel looking to avoid trouble, What We Do In the Shadows proving there ain't no party like a vampire party, AEW clarifying confusing CM Punk/Interim Champ controversy, The Boys proving why it's still one of the best shows going, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia dropping new key art for the second Season 5 OVA, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, June 5, 2022:

Westworld S04 Updates: James Marsden Confirms Return; Key Art & More

The Flash S08E19 Overview: Iris Learns Cause of Time Sickness & More

Ms. Marvel: Trouble Comes Kamala's Way; Wacker: Comic Stores Not Ready

Titans S04: Joshua Orpin BTS; Joseph Morgan Teasing Bloody Baptism?

The Queen Performs Comedy Skit With Paddington For Platinum Jubilee

5 Ways AEW Rampage Cheesed Off The Chadster This Week

Scorpio Sky Also Injured, Hopes to Not Relinquish TNT Championship

AEW Reveals More Details on Interim Championship Eliminator Series

Will the Next AEW Champion be an NJPW Star? Will It Be MJF? Or Both?!

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Ain't No Party Like a Baby Colin Party

The Boys Season 3 E01-E03 Review: Twisted, Toxic & Emotional Return

NXT In Your House Preview: What's On Tap For Tonight's Peacock Event

WWE SmackDown Recap 6/3: Who Is Challenging Ronda Rousey Next?

My Hero Academia OVA "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell" Shares Key Art

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes: HBO Doc Premieres This Month

Queer For Fear: Shudder Docuseries Shares "Carrie"-Themed Key Art

Ms. Marvel, The Boys, Stranger Things 4 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

