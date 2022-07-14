The Boys/SPN Daddy Issues; Ms. Marvel X-Plains: BCTV Daily Dispatch

They're forming in a straight line/They're going through a tight wind/The kids are losing their minds/The blitzkrieg bop/They're piling in the back seat/They're generating steam heat/Pulsating to the back beat/The blitzkrieg bop/Hey ho, let's go/Shoot 'em in the back now/What they want, I don't know/They're all revved up and ready to go… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Ramones for "Blitzkrieg Bop" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Netflix's Resident Evil dropping some nasty previews, Jensen Ackles talking Supernatural/The Boys "daddy issues," Paramount+ reviving Criminal Minds, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel offers an x-citing MCU game-changer in its finale, Neil Gaiman fact-checks social media once again when it comes to The Sandman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks drops a premiere date & new key art, FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories Installment 2 trailer impresses, AMC's Interview with the Vampire introduces Eric Bogosian's Daniel Molloy, Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6 drops some pretty impressive names joining the cast, TBS' AEW Dynamite crowns new tag-team champions & lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, July 14, 2022:

AEW Dynamite Caps Off Fyter Fest Night 1 with Huge Title Change

WWE NXT 2.0 Main Event Brings Surprising Heel Turn: 7/12 Recap

Resident Evil Preview: Jade and Billie Suddenly Become Cat People

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 1 Preview: Old Jokes Never Die

Law & Order: OC – Christopher Meloni Signals S03 Start: "Here We Go"

Criminal Minds: Paramount+ Green Lights 10-Episode Series Order

Former WWE Champ Big E Expected to Fully Recover from Broken Neck

Ms. Marvel: Vellani, Ali Discuss THAT MCU Game-Changer (SPOILERS)

The Sandman Would Be "Same Show" at Netflix or HBO Max: Neil Gaiman

WWE to Host Tryouts in Nashville Before SummerSlam with Live Audience

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 Clip: Randy Goes Nuclear Karen

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Sets August Premiere; New S03 Key Art

Bart Loses His Cool In This Original The Simpsons Production Cel

American Horror Stories S02 Trailer: Denis O'Hare, Creepy Dolls & More

Stranger Things 4 "Master of Puppets" Use Pulls Strings for Yousician

Peanuts: The Charlie Brown & Snoopy Show Production Cel Hits Auction

Interview with the Vampire Teaser: Meet Our Interviewer, Daniel Molloy

Ms. Marvel Season Finale Gave X-Men Fans Reason to Smile (SPOILER)

Supernatural/The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Dean/Soldier Boy Daddy Issues

American Horror Stories S02 Cast Includes Fern, O'Hare, Sidibe & More

The Last of Us: Casey Bloys Updates Release Window, Has High Hopes

Crunchyroll Expo: New Crunchy City Music Fest Lineup Featuring SiM

Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul & More: Report

Ms. Marvel, Superman, Sabrina, WWDITS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.