The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E06

The final episode of Secret Invasion has just dropped on Disney+, here's the comic book creator special thanks list from the credits.

The sixth and final episode of Secret Invasion has just dropped on Disney+, and here's the comic book creator special thanks list, as well as the best guesses for who and what people have been credited for. Any further suggestions in the comments are most welcome…

The credits have dropped Kurt Busiek, Chris Claremont and Jim Craig again and have also dropped Jerry Ordway, James D Hudnall and John Ridgway. They have returned Ben Dunn, Kevin Gunstone, Christopher Priest and Kenny Martinez.

You can see previous credits from the previous three episodes, for Secret Invasion S01E0, for S01E02, for S01E03, for S01E04.and last week's S01E05.

Saladin Ahmed, co-creator of Raava in Black Bolt #1 (2017)

Brian Michael Bendis – writer and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008), co-creator of Maria Hill in The New Avengers #4 (2005), Pagon in New Avengers #1, co-creator of Dro'ge in New Avengers #40 ( 2008)

John Byrne – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Ben Dunn – co-creator of T'Channa and Kreega in Marvel Mangaverse: Eternity Twilight (2002)

Al Ewing – co-creator of Varra of the Knights of the Infinite, New Avengers #4 (2015)

Kevin Gunstone – co-creator of T'Channa in Marvel Mangaverse: Eternity Twilight (2002)

Niko Henrichon – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Jack Kirby – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) Bob Layton – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Stan Lee – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), , Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) Kenny Martinez – co-creator of Agent Ross in Ka-Zar #17 (1998)

David Michelinie – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Christopher Priest – co-creator of Agent Ross in Ka-Zar #17 (1998)

Gerardo Sandoval – co-creator of Varra of the Knights of the Infinite, New Avengers #4 (2015)

Roy Thomas – co-creator of Jacqueline Falsworth (Invaders, 1976), co-creator of Zirksu in Marvel Premiere #35-37 (1977), co-creator of Captain Marvel

Robbie Thompson – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Christian Ward – co-creator of Raava in Black Bolt #1 (2017)

Leinil Francis Yu – artist and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008)

