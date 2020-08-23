The Flash "Crisis" Crossover Start of Carefully Crafted DC Multiverse

If you're reading this, then we're pretty sure you remember that cool moment during The CW's "Arrowverse" mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" when the networks Flash (Grant Gustin) met the big screen's Flash (Ezra Miller)- a meeting that may have had a huge impact on the film Flash's new costume (but that's another story). But for The Flash co-creator and "Crisis" manager Greg Berlanti, the goals have gotten a bit smaller as we head slowly into a post-COVID-19 world: "In terms of what our next crossover event will be next year, I think truly because of COVID right now and the pandemic, our aspirations aren't quite as large. We'd just like to start shooting again."

But long term, that on-screen meeting between Gustin and Miller's respective heroes is the door-opener for other crossover possibilities between the television/streaming and cinematic worlds. "It became this really weird situation where the fans love the characters, they just want to see the characters," explained Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC Based films Walter Hamada at Saturday's DC FanDome. "This sort of opens the door for us to do more crossovers, to really lean into this idea of [the multiverse] and acknowledge the fact there can be a Flash on TV and one in the movies, and you don't have to pick one or the other, and they both exist in this multiverse. I do think moving forward there are more opportunities to do things like this."

But while the possibilities might seem pretty endless, Hamada believes those stories should be told only when the right story and creators can be brought together: "The focus is on great stories… I can say we're not currently developing Superman: Red Son so that isn't one of them. It really comes down to the right filmmakers or the right idea to come together. That's the beauty of the Multiverse." Hamada also sees crossovers as a useful creative tool that should be used sparingly, saying, "You don't want an elseworld movie every year like clockwork. We really want them to be great. We don't want eight volumes of different versions of these characters."

Hamada then revealed what he considered to be the DC's cinematic universe's "Earth Prime": superheroes like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and Miller's Flash. The multiverse will also include other DC worlds, like Matt Reeves' upcoming Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman. So what about Joker? "And of course there are outliers like Joker, that doesn't exist on either Earth, but that's OK. Matt Reeves can continue to build out his Gotham," responded Hamada. DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee believes that in the DC Multiverse, "you see this endless spectrum of character you can create so this allows us to create different versions and lean upon that canon as we change up the mythology to better reflect the true diversity that our audience wants and lives in."