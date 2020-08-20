The Flash: Grant Gustin's Season 7 Training Starts; Jett Digs FanDome

There's one thing that ex-Arrowverse mates Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Grant Gustin (The Flash) are sharing in common right now, even though they're no longer on the same network. Amell is currently in workout/training mode for his upcoming pro-wrestling STARZ drama Heels and, as of this week, Gustin is shifting into "Barry Allen" mode ahead of a return to production on the long-running CW series "in the near future."
Sooooon. Had to work out in this this morning. Gearing up for full Barry Allen in the near future.
Meanwhile, we turn towards the "Department of Things We Couldn't Pass Up" with the following post from Gustin showing off the after-effects of Jett's excitement over DC FanDome (and yeah, the Superman theme gets us every time it plays, too):
Check out DCFanDome.com on August 22 for an immersive global 24-hour fan experience unlike anything you've ever seen before! You're not going to want to miss this! #DCFanDome This commercial during the NBA playoffs got me and Jett hyped. @lathoma3 too but this was after I made them watch it twice…
So with all of the drama that took place in Iris (Candice Patton) and Barry's (Grant Gustin) world, can fans hope for a little TLC coming their way next season? Sounds like series showrunner Eric Wallace is willing to give them something the fans know they deserve, at least for a little while: "A happy ending. Because I love happy endings. Don't worry, I know you've been through a lot this season, and I appreciate so much you hanging on, especially after this really tough cliffhanger," explained Wallace. "It's bad enough to be in a pandemic, but when your favorite show stops in the middle of the storyline that you're invested in, I understand. It happened to me as a viewer watching shows during the writers' strike. But don't worry, there will be a happy ending."