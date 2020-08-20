The Flash: Grant Gustin's Season 7 Training Starts; Jett Digs FanDome

There's one thing that ex-Arrowverse mates Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Grant Gustin (The Flash) are sharing in common right now, even though they're no longer on the same network. Amell is currently in workout/training mode for his upcoming pro-wrestling STARZ drama Heels and, as of this week, Gustin is shifting into "Barry Allen" mode ahead of a return to production on the long-running CW series "in the near future."

Here's a look at Gustin's post from Wednesday:

Meanwhile, we turn towards the "Department of Things We Couldn't Pass Up" with the following post from Gustin showing off the after-effects of Jett's excitement over DC FanDome (and yeah, the Superman theme gets us every time it plays, too):

So with all of the drama that took place in Iris (Candice Patton) and Barry's (Grant Gustin) world, can fans hope for a little TLC coming their way next season? Sounds like series showrunner Eric Wallace is willing to give them something the fans know they deserve, at least for a little while: "A happy ending. Because I love happy endings. Don't worry, I know you've been through a lot this season, and I appreciate so much you hanging on, especially after this really tough cliffhanger," explained Wallace. "It's bad enough to be in a pandemic, but when your favorite show stops in the middle of the storyline that you're invested in, I understand. It happened to me as a viewer watching shows during the writers' strike. But don't worry, there will be a happy ending."