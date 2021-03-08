After a seventh season-opener that saw a heartbreaking sacrifice bring Barry's (Grant Gustin) powers back up to full speed (and maybe even a little beyond), The Flash isn't about ready to let that sacrifice be in vain as we speed into the preview for this week's episode "The Speed of Thought." And it looks like the reboot may have also gifted Barry with the power of speed thinking- so why's Cisco (Carlos Valdes) so hesitant to put it to use? Meanwhile, Eva (Efrat Dor) is not reacting well to the shocking revelation before last week's credit rolled- and that doesn't bode well for Iris (Candice Patton)- or the world, for that matter. As for what viewers can expect moving forward, series showrunner Eric Wallace teased that a big bad from the early seasons of the series would be making a return- and no, it's not Zoom. "I'm particularly excited to bring back a big bad from the first three seasons of The Flash, and I hope the fans enjoy that person's return as much as I did because it's just going to be awesome," Wallace revealed during an interview with EW.

The Flash Season 7, Episode 2 "The Speed of Thought": BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode, written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.