The Midnight Club, Daredevil, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It glittered, and it gleamed/For the arriving beauty queen/A ring and a car/Now you're the prettiest by far/No party she'd not attend/No invitation she wouldn't send/Transfixed by the inner sound/Of your promise to be found/"Nothing or no one will ever/Make me let you down"/Kiss them for me, I may be delayed/Kiss them for me if I am… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Siouxsie and the Banshees with "Kiss Them For Me," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Netflix canceling The Midnight Club as Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy head to Amazon, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again reportedly casting Michael Gandolfini in a major role, BCTV counting down some truly disturbing moments from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, rumblings about William Regal heading back to the WWE from AEW, Amazon's The Boys welcoming back Simon Pegg for Season 4 & casting Rosemarie DeWitt as Hughie's (Jack Quaid) mom, The CW's promo for the series finale of DC's Stargirl finds final lines being drawn, and "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank's widow reveals the actor's cause of death (and looks to set the record straight).

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Amazon's Silk: Spider Society, Cleopatra Wong, WWE/AEW, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Evil, Netflix's Wednesday, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon's Fallout, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, BritBox's Staged, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, December 3, 2022:

Silk: Spider Society: Kang Looks Forward to Telling Cindy Moon's Story

The Midnight Club Cancelled; Flanagan & Macy Set Amazon TV Deal

Cleopatra Wong: Southeast Asian Secret Agent Heroine Gets TV Reboot

When Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon Spent $30,000 On Worms

Daredevil: Born Again Report: Michael Gandolfini Set for "Major Role"

Saturday Night Live: Bowen Yang Joins Keke Palmer & SZA for Promos

Evil Season 4: Robert King Announces Paramount+ Series Filming Start

AEW Dynamite: Ruby Soho Returns, Holds Grudge Against Tay Melo

Rick and Morty: 5 Disturbing Moments We're Trying Hard to Get Past

Wednesday Addams & Thing Get Haus of Gaga Open Invite from Lady Gaga

AEW Dynamite: Adam Page Returns from Injury to Confront Jon Moxley

The Mandalorian Season 3 Hitting Disney+ Screens Beginning In March

Is Current AEW Star William Regal WWE-Bound Sooner Rather Than Later?

Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Mark Strong, Jade Anouka & Chris Mason

AEW Dynamite: MJF Reveals New Title Belt, Attacks William Regal

The Boys Season 4 Casting: Pegg Returns, DeWitt as Hughie's Mom & More

Teen Wolf: The Movie: "The Pack Is Back" in Paramount+ Key Art Poster

Stranger Things 5: Harbour Knows "Everything" But Duffers Might Differ

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 2 Welcomes 7 to Cast; Big Recasting

DC's Stargirl Series Finale Trailer: A "Reckoning" Is At Hand

Fallout: Todd Howard Confirms Series Will Be New Story, Same Universe

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 8 Gunfire Review: Grim & Shockingly Intense

Power Rangers: Tammie Frank Reveals Jason David Frank's Cause Of Death

Clerks Star Brian O'Halloran On Revisiting Franchise For Television

Staged Series 3 Knows What You're Thinking & Says It Out Loud

Wednesday, James Gunn/DCU, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Slow Horses Season 2: Gary Oldman Confirms Jackson Lamb Still A Jerk

