Wednesday, James Gunn/DCU, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Can you hear me calling/Out your name?/You know that I'm falling/And I don't know what to say/I'll speak a little louder/I'll even shout/You know that I'm proud/And I can't get the words out/Oh, I/I want to be with you everywhere/Oh, I/I want to be with you… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Fleetwood Mac with "Everywhere," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Warner Bros. TV eyeing a deal with Amazon for animated DCU content, Netflix's Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll discussing working with Vincent D'Onofrio, Netflix's Wednesday scoring big in its first week & with plans for the future, The '90s Show producers explaining how the That '70s Show sequel series came about, HBO's The Last of Us dropping some impressive character profile posters, DC Studios co-head James Gunn nearly having a secret DC project spoiled by Spotify Wrapped before going "Kingdome Come," series star Dafne Keen sharing what makes Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte so unique, IDW announcing that Bacchus, Satellite Falling, and four other comics/graphic novel titles are in development as television series, and NBC's Night Court posting an informative series overview.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wednesday, James Gunn/DCU, The Last of Us & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Andor, WWE/Bray Wyatt, Netflix's Stranger Things/Metallica, Star Trek, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Emily in Paris, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney+'s Willow, Sky/AMC's Gangs of London, Amazon's The Rig, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for December 1, 2022:

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Keke Palmer, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Night Court: NBC Sequel Series Overview Offers Additional Details

Andor Season 1 Eps. 11 & 12 Review: This Is The Best Star Wars Show

We Might See a New Type of Match for Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble

Stranger Things/Metallica: Lars Ulrich on Band Softening Music Stance

Star Trek: Robert H. Justman's Son on Producer/Father's Legacy, Flight

James Gunn Goes "Kingdom Come" Route While "Making Plans" For DCU

The Acolyte Star Dafne Keen on What Makes Prequel Series Unique

Bacchus, Satellite Falling, 4 More IDW Titles in TV Series Development

AEW Dynamite Preview: How Will Tony Khan Respond to Survivor Series?

Emily In Paris Season 3: Netflix Posts Trailer Ahead of December Debut

Tulsa King: Taylor Sheridan Series Gets Season 2 Offer It Can't Refuse

James Gunn Keeps Spotify Wrapped from Spoiling "Secret DC Project"

Is Saturday Night Live Ready for The Octuple Threat of Keke Palmer?

Classic Canine Hero Underdog Takes Flight At Heritage Auctions

The Last of Us: HBO Series Adapt Releases Character Profile Posters

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5: Harvey Guillen Goes "TikTok Cribs"

Star Trek VFX Artist Sharon Lee on Greg Jein's Legacy, Memorial Flight

That '90s Show Producers Discuss How That '70s Show Sequel Came About

Wednesday Scares Up Big Numbers; Millar, Gough on Season 2 & Beyond

Guardians of the Galaxy: Kevin Bacon "Thanks" Kidnappers Drax & Mantis

Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll on Working with D'Onofrio, Taking Risks

Willow: George Lucas "Solo" Set Visit Led to Disney+ Sequel Series

WBTV, Amazon Nearing DCU Animation Deal; "Harry Potter" Series Update

That '90s Show, Loki/Deadpool, The Flash & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Gangs of London: Sky, AMC Series Renewed for Bloody Third Season

The Rig: Tensions & Paranoia Rise In UK Amazon Original Series Trailer

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.