The Miz Doesn't Care What the Internet Thinks of His Championship Win

Yesterday at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz shocked the world by pinning Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion. That Miz did so after McIntyre survived a grueling Elimination Chamber match with 5 other former WWE Championships doesn't make a difference, nor does the fact that he did so only after Bobby Lashley assaulted McIntyre on Miz's behalf. Regardless of the circumstances, Miz successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned Drew McIntyre to become the new champ.

And in a post-match interview released exclusively on Miz's YouTube, The Miz didn't hold back in his celebration.

"You don't even need to ask a question, hr told Sarah Schreiber, shooing her off camera. "As a matter of fact, go, go, go. This camera is all mine."

"Understand that I told you so," he informed the WWE Universe. "Whenever someone says I wasn't thinking on their level, I am a master strategist. I think further than anybody else in all of WWE. I didn't just take respect. I demanded it through all the WWE Universe, and I could care less if everybody's on the Internet going, 'oh, Miz doesn't deserve, oh, Miz shouldn't be WWE champion.' Cry! Go ahead and cry and keep on doing it because that is the fuel that lights my fire. I am your WWE Champion, whether you like it or not. Ten years ago we had an angry Miz girl, and I hope, and I pray that there are thousands upon thousands, millions of angry Miz girls right here, right now sobbing, weeping, wishing that Drew MacIntire was still their WWE champion. He is not. I am. So this is me saying I am now content being awesome. See you at WrestleMania or at Monday Night Raw. Whichever I feel like because I'm champion and I do whatever the hell I want."

It seems more likely than not that he will indeed be on WWE Raw tonight.