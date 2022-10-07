The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon To Premiere On VICE On October 18

Ever since the hit pro wrestling docuseries Dark Side Of The Ring debuted on VICE in 2019, fans have wondered when the series would get to arguably the most infamous man in the history of the industry and inarguably the most powerful man in the history of the industry, Vince McMahon. Of course, McMahon and some of his most notorious actions have been talked about throughout the course of the series in relation to specific episode topics, but never has there been a fully Vince McMahon-focused showing. Until now. We have learned today that The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, a two-hour documentary special that will cover the former WWE Chairman's rise and recent fall, will premiere on VICE on Tuesday, October 18 at 8 pm.

The Wrestling Observer broke the news this afternoon that we won't have to wait too much longer to see what VICE has come up with for their Vince McMahon exposé, The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. While we now know when the project will air, that's one of the few things we do know about it. The report says personalities such as Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez were filmed sharing their knowledge/opinions about it, but we don't quite know the behind-the-camera figures yet, and we haven't seen a trailer for what we can expect. It will be airing as the lead-in to VICE's newest wrestling-centric hit, Tales From The Territories, so it's possible it will be done in the same style as that series and its predecessor, Dark Side Of The Ring.

The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon is not the only upcoming Vince McMahon-focused TV offering. Both HBO's Real Sports and Netflix are said to have projects about McMahon in the works, though it's worth noting the Netflix one is a WWE co-production, so don't look for anything too salacious there.

For our cave-residing friends, WWE mastermind Vince McMahon was forced into retirement this past July after a series of Wall Street Journal investigations revealed McMahon had paid numerous women millions of dollars over the years to cover up his affairs with and/or reported sexual harassment of them. While he denied the accusations, McMahon did ultimately succumb to the weight of the negativity surrounding him and turned over the company to the current CEOs, Nick Khan and his daughter Stephanie McMahon and all of WWE creative to his son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

To catch The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, tune in to VICE on Tuesday, October 18 at 8 pm.