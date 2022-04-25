The Sandman, Bone, The Boys/Shatner & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You ask me how are the days now that my baby is gone/I'm troubled my friend, I know what is right but I do what is wrong/You ask me how are the nights now that my true love has left me/Well, I drink and I dream of her still,/But her vision, it only breaks me/And I tried to hold on to her/But she slipped through my fingers like rain/Now it ain't the same… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Will Fox with our opener "The Days" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Neil Gaiman coming up with a unique marketing plan for Netflix's The Sandman, Jeff Smith responding via comic to Netflix canceling the Bone series, Supernatural star Misha Collins apparently coming out as bisexual, Netflix's Cobra Kai previewing Season 5 at its "Netflix Is A Joke" festival event, ex-Charmed star Madeleine Mantock pushing back on some reactions to her tweets about departing The CW series, Amazon's The Boys showrunner & EP Eric Kripke making William Shatner an offer for Season 4, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have HBO's The Baby, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, and Disney+'s Moon Knight.

The Boys: Eric Kripke Invites William Shatner to Join Him for Season 4

Bone: Jeff Smith Responds to Netflix News with Comic: "Never Again"

Cobra Kai Season 5 Preview Confirmed for "Netflix Is A Joke" Event

Saved by the Bell: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Shares Dustin Diamond Memories

Star Trek: Prodigy Star Kate Mulgrew Discusses Series & Voyager Ties

The Sandman, Neil Gaiman & The Greatest Marketing Campaign Idea Ever

Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Pushes Back: "People Are Ghoulish"

Fear the Walking Dead S07E10: Can Charlie Get Howard to Trust Her?

Titans: Joseph Morgan Shares S04 Update, Talks Brother Blood in Q&A

The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Overview; S04E19 "Simone" Preview

AquaDonk Side Pieces E07: Markula Sells Plutonians on Killer Property

Good Omens Looks Back at David Tennant's Most Devilish Crowley Moments

Macbeth: Doctor Who Star David Tennant Goes Dark for Scottish Play

Impact Wrestling Crowns Multiple New Champions at Rebellion PPV

Supernatural Star Misha Collins Apparently Comes Out as Bisexual

Doctor Who Reboot, The Boys, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Baby Episode 1 Brings Demonic Lactation Nightmares: Review/Recap

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 E10 Review: Romeo & Juliet & Walkers

Spy x Family S01E03 "Prepare for the Interview" Completes The Family

Moon Knight Episode 4 Review: Two Sharp Tonal Left Turns Make a Right

