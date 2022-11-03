The Sandman, Clone High, Always Sunny & Daredevil: BCTV Daily Dispatch

What do you see when you look in the mirror/I see a face from the past it's so clear/What do you hear when I sing you forever/A song that will last for a million years, oh oh oh oh/But I am a long ways away/I want to be with you today/I'll think of a way I can get back/Oh gonna know the way back home/Sing me away/Sing me away… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Night Ranger for "Sing Me Away" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes millions of The Sandman fans celebrating Season 2 news, Clone High fans getting a preview of what's to come with the HBO Max series on the original series' 20th anniversary, Ryan Reynolds visiting FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stomping grounds, and video of Charlie Cox training for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Sandman, Clone High, "Always Sunny," Daredevil & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, ABC's Big Sky: Daily Trails, Adult Swim's Tuca & Bertie, HBO Max's Titans, James Gunn, USA Network's WWE Raw, Vice TV's Dark Side Of The Ring, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, HBO's The Last of Us, Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, FOX's The Great North, FOX's The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Netflix's Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, Netflix's Stranger Things, The CW's Superman and Lois, The CW's Walker & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, November 3, 2022:

Clone High 20th Anniversary "Thaws Out" 2 More HBO Max Series Previews

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Amy Schumer, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Looks Like CM Punk Really Is Done with AEW as Colt Cabana is Back

The Sandman Season 2 Confirmed; Gaiman Teases "A Family Meal Ahead"

Jeff Jarrett Makes Surprise AEW Dynamite Debut, Lays Out Darby Allin

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Report: Aubrey Plaza Joins WandaVision Spinoff

The Sandman Fans' Dreams Become Reality: Season 2 Confirmed

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 7 Preview: Cassie's Theory

Tuca & Bertie Creator Confirms Series Not Returning for Season 4

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Pushes Back on Fake Account, Misinformation

AEW Dynamite Preview: 4 Title Matches and a Birthday Party Tonight

Titans Season 4 Character Posters; Titus Welliver Talks Lex Luthor

James Gunn Honors First Day as DC Studios Co-Chair in "Super" Fashion

Clone High 20th Anniversary Honored with HBO Max Series Tease

Disloyal Fans Abandon WWE on Halloween as Raw Ratings Plummet

Dark Side Of The Ring Creators "In Talks"; S04 Official Word "Soon"

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: It's Carl & Markula vs The Housing Market

The Last of Us: HBO/HBO Max Confirms January Release with New Key Art

Saturday Night Live Midweek Sketch: Amy Schumer's Baby Has Needs

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Trailer Oozing with Vocal Goodness

The Great North Season 3 Ep. 6 Review: A Honeybee Halloween

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ryan Reynolds Pays Paddy's A Visit?

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII: Guaranteed Halloween Fun

Daredevil: Born Again Training Video Finds Charlie Cox Cracking Pads

The Morning Show: Natalie Morales Offers Quick Season 3 Filming Update

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 6 Review: Twisters & Pagan Rituals

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure Video Introduces Series Cast

Stranger Things: Metallica's James Hetfield Goes Munson for Halloween

Superman and Lois, Walker & More on Bubble; DC/The CW Future Uncertain

The Last of Us, Musk/Twitter, Crystal Lake & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.