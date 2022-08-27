The Sandman/Death, Batman: Caped Crusader & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

And this is how it starts/You take your shoes off in the back of my van/My shirt looks so good/When it's just hanging off your back/And she said use your hands and my spare time/We've got one thing in common it's this tongue of mine/She said she's got a boyfriend anyway… and it's the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to The 1975 & "Sex" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Neil Gaiman assigning some "fans" who think they know The Sandman some Death homework and Batman: Caped Crusader reportedly getting closer to finding a new home (and why we think Disney+ would be a great option).

Plus, we look at Netflix's upcoming ad-supported subscription plan, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, TNT's AEW Rampage, Netflix's Resident Evil, The CW's Walker, Showtime's Dexter, AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, NBC reportedly considering rolling back the prime time hours, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Paramount+'s "Star Trek" universe, HBO Max's Titans, HBO's House of the Dragon, FXX's Little Demon, The CW's DC's Stargirl, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Netflix's Stranger Things 5 & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, August 27, 2022:

Netflix Reportedly Eyes $7-$9 Monthly Ad-Supported Plan Beginning 2023

Batman: Caped Crusader Should Definitely Have a Home on Disney+

Interview with the Vampire Mini-Teaser Spotlights Sam Reid's Lestat

Batman: Caped Crusader: Apple, Netflix & More Reportedly Interested

AEW Rampage Preview: CM Punk Fallout, ROH Title Match, More

Resident Evil: Netflix Live-Action Series Ending After One Season

Walker Season 3 Teaser: Will They Be Able to Find Cordell In Time?

Dexter: Paramount+ Exec "Actively Working On" More From Franchise

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location 6 Winner: Tiny Rick Has A Friend

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E03 Preview: "Dee" Gets Her Point Across

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Key Art Spotlights Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky

NBC Considering Cutting Back Prime Time Hours to 10 PM: Report

WWE SmackDown Preview 8/26: A Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location 6: Tiny Rick's Place To Chill

Star Trek Cast Members Ashes Set for Memorial Space Mission

Titans Season 4 Offering Take on Classic "New Teen Titans" Story

House of the Dragon: HBO Renews Game of Thrones Prequel for Season 2

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location 6 Clue: Tiny Rick Wants To Chill

Little Demon: No, Danny DeVito Wasn't Possessed; He Was Live-Tweeting

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Needs Death Haters to Do Their Homework

Stargirl S03 Frenemies Update: S03E03 "The Blackmail" Overview & More

What We Do in the Shadows S04E08 "Go Flip Yourself" Takes Cursed Turn

She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Talks Bruce Banner/Hulk Evolution, MCU Future

Stranger Things 5 Will "Focus on the OG Characters": Duffer Brothers

