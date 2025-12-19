Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Stranger Things 5, High Potential & YouTube/AI: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sony/Peanuts, SNL, Dark Winds, High Potential, Tomb Raider, YouTube/AI, Stranger Things 5, and much more!
Article Summary
- Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 sneak peek highlights "Will the Sorcerer" in new footage and teasers
- More BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sony acquires Peanuts, SNL features Ariana Grande, The Traitors returns for season 4
- YouTube cracks down on AI-created fake trailers, shutting down two major channels for violations
- Behind-the-scenes updates on Dark Winds, Tomb Raider casting, Young Sherlock, and more trending series
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sony/Peanuts, SNL, Dark Winds, High Potential, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Tomb Raider, YouTube/AI, Young Sherlock, Stranger Things 5, Elsbeth, The Traitors, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 19th, 2025:
Sony Acquires Majority Stake in Peanuts Franchise with $457M Deal
SNL 51: Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang Get "Moonstruck" by Cher & More
AEW Holiday Bash Review: The Opposite of Holiday Cheer
SNL "Cut For Time" Christmas & Our Favorite/Most Twisted Sketches
Dark Winds Season 4 BTS Teaser Offers Look at Titus Welliver & More
High Potential 2026 Preview: S02E10 Overview, Images; S02E11 Overview
Presumed Innocent Season 2 Production Starts; Brosnahan in BTS Clip
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Goes Behind the Scenes of GOT Prequel
Tomb Raider: Jason Isaacs Reportedly Joins Live-Action Series Cast
YouTube Shuts Down 2 Major Channels Over AI-Created Fake Trailers
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Returning for Seasons 3 & 4
Haha, You Clowns: Adult Swim Renews Joe Cappa Series for 2 Seasons
The Magnificent Seven: MGM+ Greenlights Tim Kring TV Series Adapt
Young Sherlock: Holmes Origin Story Series Gets New Teaser Trailer
Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Spotlights "Will the Sorcerer"
Netflix/DC Studios, The Muppet Show, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on Jon Snow Return: "No, God No"
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Here's Our S02E09 & S02E10 Preview
Ghosts S05E09 & S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" Preview
Elsbeth S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack": Our Midseason Finale Preview
The Traitors Season 4 Trailer Previews a Delicious Series Return
Trigun Stampede: Crunchyroll Hosting Watch Party Ahead of Season 2
Netflix Offers Viewers Good Look at Its Harry Hole Series Adaptation
Crunchyroll Spring 2026 Blu-Ray Releases Led by Dragon Ball DAIMA
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!