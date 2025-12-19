Stranger Things 5, High Potential & YouTube/AI: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 19th, 2025:

Sony Acquires Majority Stake in Peanuts Franchise with $457M Deal

SNL 51: Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang Get "Moonstruck" by Cher & More

AEW Holiday Bash Review: The Opposite of Holiday Cheer

SNL "Cut For Time" Christmas & Our Favorite/Most Twisted Sketches

Dark Winds Season 4 BTS Teaser Offers Look at Titus Welliver & More

High Potential 2026 Preview: S02E10 Overview, Images; S02E11 Overview

Presumed Innocent Season 2 Production Starts; Brosnahan in BTS Clip

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Goes Behind the Scenes of GOT Prequel

Tomb Raider: Jason Isaacs Reportedly Joins Live-Action Series Cast

YouTube Shuts Down 2 Major Channels Over AI-Created Fake Trailers

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Returning for Seasons 3 & 4

Haha, You Clowns: Adult Swim Renews Joe Cappa Series for 2 Seasons

The Magnificent Seven: MGM+ Greenlights Tim Kring TV Series Adapt

Young Sherlock: Holmes Origin Story Series Gets New Teaser Trailer

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Spotlights "Will the Sorcerer"

Netflix/DC Studios, The Muppet Show, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on Jon Snow Return: "No, God No"

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Here's Our S02E09 & S02E10 Preview

Ghosts S05E09 & S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" Preview

Elsbeth S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack": Our Midseason Finale Preview

The Traitors Season 4 Trailer Previews a Delicious Series Return

Trigun Stampede: Crunchyroll Hosting Watch Party Ahead of Season 2

Netflix Offers Viewers Good Look at Its Harry Hole Series Adaptation

Crunchyroll Spring 2026 Blu-Ray Releases Led by Dragon Ball DAIMA

