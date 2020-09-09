The Walking Dead: World Beyond Profiles Cast in New Preview Images

With less than a month to go until The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its long-awaited debut, AMC has released a new set of character profile images for the second Walking Dead spinoff series. Told from the perspective of a younger generation of survivors who grew up in a more structured, organized community and now find themselves venturing beyond their secure walls on a mission that takes them into an unknown and deadly world. Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, the two-season limited series stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo Bennett, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

Here's how "'Walking Dead' October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.