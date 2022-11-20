Warrior Nun, Trump/Twitter, TWD/Adele, AEW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I might as well go up and talk to a wall / 'Cause all the words are having no effect at all / It's a funny thing; am I all alone? / Something has to happen to change the direction / What little filters through is giving you the wrong impression / It's a sorry state, I say to myself / What are words for when no one listens anymore? / What are words for when no one listens? / What are words for when no one listens? / It's no use talking at all… unless it's to the BCTV Daily Dispatch!" With respect to Missing Persons for "Words" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Warrior Nun Composer Tangelene Bolton discussing work on the second season, Michael Connelly possibly setting Harry Bosch's endgame in motion, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa interviewing new co-star Millie Gibson, AEW Full Gear offering some serious title changes (but maybe not the one you thought), hardcore AMC's The Walking Dead fan Adele admitting she's stressing the series finale, and Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump onto Twitter because that was probably the plan all along.

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, November 20, 2022:

Full Gear: MJF Wins AEW Championship with Help from William Regal

Full Gear: Jamie Hayter Defeats Toni Storm to Become Women's Champion

Full Gear: Samoa Joe Now Has Two Belts and Wardlow Has None

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Shigaraki Strikes

Full Gear: Saraya Wins First Match Back Against Britt Baker

Full Gear: Chris Jericho Keeps His Belt… Did He Lose a Friend?

Full Gear: Jade Cargill Gets Her Belt Back, Defeats Nyla Rose

Full Gear: The Elite are Back, But Not New AEW World Trios Champions

Mediocre SNL Host Allows Impeached Reality Show Guy Back on Twitter

Full Gear: Jungle Boy Becomes a Jungle Man, Beats Luchasaurus

Crunchyroll Announces New 2023 Anime Series Line-Up at Anime NYC

AEW Full Gear PPV: Full Results from the Zero Hour Pre-Show

The Walking Dead Fan Adele Obsessing Over Series Finale, Too

Tulsa King Season 1 Ep. 2 Preview: Dwight, Tyson & Bodhi Hit The Road

Doctor Who Stars Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Discuss All Things "Who"

Rick and Morty Season 6: Our Episodes 1-6 Playlist; Episode 7 Preview

Doctor Who: Russell T Davies, Millie Gibson & Instagram Time Travel

The Boys: Why Soldier Boy Is Neuman's Counter to Homelander, Butcher

AEW Full Gear Preview: Full Card, How to Watch, Live Results

Bosch: Has Michael Connelly Already Set Harry's Endgame in Motion?

AEW Rampage: Athena Turns Heel on Final Show Before Full Gear

Warrior Nun Composer Tangelene Bolton on Crafting Season 2 Score

