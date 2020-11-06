This Week's Most Important Contest Decided: AEW Dynamite Beats NXT

AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT in ratings and viewership on a Wednesday night dominated by election coverage. Most of the attention this week has been focused on who will be the next president of the United States, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, but equally if not more important is which pro wrestling show was more popular. Thankfully, Showbuzz Daily was able to answer that question, and it didn't take them an entire week to tally the results.

AEW Dynamite Defeats WWE NXT as Cable News Dominates

AEW drew 717,000 viewers on Wednesday, down from 781,000 last week when the show lost to NXT's Halloween Havoc special. However, NXT was down as well, drawing just 610,000 viewers, way down from Halloween Havoc's 876,000. In the 18-49 demographic, which is what controls the Top 150 rankings, Dynamite was down from a .32 to a .30, though that was still enough to defeat NXT, which lost the demo last week as well but still fell from a .25 last week to a .14 this week.

Both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT fell outside the top 50 as cable news coverage of the election absolutely dominated the night. CNN's coverage took all of the top ten spots for the night and fourteen of the top fifteen. Fox News took most of the middle portion of the top 50, while MSNBC rounded out the bottom half.

Overall, cable news took every single one of the top 50 spots. Dynamite was the second-highest rated non-Cable news show of the night, coming in behind Real Housewives of OC.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Obviously, The Chadster isn't happy that AEW Dynamite beat WWE NXT again, even under these extraordinary circumstances. But on the other hand, The Chadster is happy that Joe Biden won the election. The only thing I ask is that President Donald Trump do the right thing and concede the election before this drags out and ruins Smackdown's ratings tonight and maybe even Raw's on Monday.