WandaVision: Let Hydra Soak Help Your Problems Float Away- Far Away

Three episodes into Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision and we've had two "sponsored by" ads that have offered a ton of clues as to what's going on in the reality-altering series: Stark Industries's ToastMate 2000 and the Struker Watch. Now, we have a look at the Hydra Soak, the only thing you need to help you find the goddess within. So do we need to tell you? Okay, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign for a bit of a deep-dive into the ad before you get a chance to check it out for yourselves.

Okay, with lines like "find the goddess within," "escape to a world all your own, where your problems float away," "when you wanna get away, but don't want to go anywhere," and "a world all your own," it's safe to assume that Wanda's creating her own "happily ever after" as we suspected. Now, with two Hydra references in a row, we're still not sure just how much of this is Wanda's doing or that there's a third (or fourth) party in play. Whoever piloting this plane, it's clear Wanda's resistant to having her "reality" polluted by anything that's really real. Example? Look what happened to Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau when she tried to break through to Wanda (and wore the wrong necklace). Like the commercial's narrator says, Wanda made her "problem" Monica "float away" out of Wanda's reality- and it looks like into the arms of SWORD.

Before you deep-dive into the reality-altering world of WandaVision, here's a chance to catch up on our leads' MCU backstories. Marvel Studios: Legends showcases the characters that you've come to know over the years and revisit some of their key moments, the focus of the first installments are Wanda and Vision:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.