WandaVision: New Key Art Has Us Looking at Everything Very Carefully

Apparently, Disney+ is a really big fan of key art. Since the second season of "Star Wars" spinoff series The Mandalorian kicked off, every Monday following an episode there's almost a formal unveiling of the key art for the character who debuted that episode (count on getting one for a certain OG Mandalorian this Monday). Well, it appears they're looking to work a little key art magic on the Marvel Studios side of the streaming service. Two key art images, two days in a row for the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision– with the newest one below. One thing that both have in common is that they both drop ten-ton hints that Wanda's (Olsen) "perfect little sitcom life" with the Vision (Bettany) is going to have some harsh ripple effects across a whole bunch of realities. An even more ominous question to consider: how will Wanda react if it all falls apart?

Which brings us to two pieces of the show's puzzle- and while there are obvious things to be seen (like the peeling wallpaper, the top hat resting on the television that actually reminded us of DC Comics' Zatanna, etc.), it's the little clues and details that have us wondering what's on tap to be released tomorrow.

With the series set to premiere on January 15, 2021, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige offered some perspectives on what viewers can expect from the series. If there's one thing Feige wanted to make clear during his interview with Empire Magazine, it's that WandaVision will give Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch a chance to tell her story as events unfold- events that will have viewers seeing Wanda in a different light. "If you look at the 'Infinity Saga,' I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff," Feige explained. "So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-'Endgame'. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?"

As for the sitcom format approach that Wanda and the Vision (Bettany) appear to be enjoying/enduring? That ties into Feige's love of television ("I loved TV, and watched far too much 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'I Love Lucy' and 'Bewitched' and everything"), but viewers can expect to see takes on some more modern sitcom tropes. "We go up to the 'Modern Family' and 'The Office' style," Feige revealed. "The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.