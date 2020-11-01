Watch Jey Uso Continue to Murder Daniel Bryan After WWE SmackDown

After losing to his cousin at WWE Hell in a Cell, Jey Uso was expected to fall in line with Roman Reigns, accept him as the Tribal Chief, and do his bidding. If Uso refused, he would be excommunicated from the prestigious Anoi'a family, along with his brother and all of their future descendants. Whether or not Uso would give in was a plot point running through last Friday's episode of SmackDown.

At the end of the show, we had our answer; after defeating Daniel Bryan in a match to qualify for the SmackDown "Survivor Series" men's team, Reigns came to the ring and demanded Uso prove his loyalty. Uso beat the living crap out of Bryan, and the show ended on that note. But apparently, Uso wasn't done with Bryan and the beatdown continued even after the show went off the air.

A video shows the aftermath of Uso putting Bryan through the announce table with a top rope splash. At first, Uso leaves as medical personnel tend to Bryan and load him onto a stretcher. Uso even looks like he might be a little bit conflicted by his decision. However, he soon changes his mind and comes back out to deliver more punishment. Reigns would surely be proud (and here's a look at that additional footage from after the show's end).

With Uso now officially doing the dirty work of Reigns, what will his brother Jimmy have to say? And what about Bryan? Will he look to take out his revenge on Uso… or on Reigns? The Chadster, for one, can't wait to find out on next Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.