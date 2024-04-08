Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, blue's clues, daredevil: born again, doctor who, interview with the vampire, invincible, loki, modern family, pretty little liars: summer school, tom hiddleston, Wrestlemania

WrestleMania XL, Daredevil, Invincible & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WrestleMania, Interview with the Vampire, Daredevil, Invincible, PLL: Summer School, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE WrestleMania XL, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Blue's Clues' Steve Burns, Peacock's Those About to Die, Tom Hiddleston/Loki, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, ABC's Wheel of Fortune, Prime Video's Invincible, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, ABC's Modern Family, BBC's Doctor Who & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania XL, Blue's Clues' Steve Burns, Tom Hiddleston/Loki, Interview with the Vampire, Daredevil: Born Again, Invincible, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Modern Family, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 8, 2024:

Cody Rhodes Finishes the Story, Beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Solo Leveling Season 1 Offers Thrilling, Action-Packed Introduction

Saturday Night Live Releases Kristen Wiig/Raye Show Image Gallery

Bayley Beats Iyo Sky to Become Women's Champion at WrestleMania

Logan Paul SHOCKS WWE Universe, Retains US Title at WrestleMania

LA Knight DESTROYS AJ Styles at WrestleMania! Slim Jims Galore!

Blue's Clues: Steve Burns on Nickelodeon Doc "Horror," "Heartbreak"

The Pride DEMOLISH Final Testament at WrestleMania; Snoop Approves

McIntyre Beats Rollins, But Punk Helps Priest Cash In MITB for Title

Those About to Die Teaser: Peacock Previews Epic Roman Empire Series

Tom Hiddleston Wouldn't Mind Seeing Loki Take On Daredevil, Wolverine

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Teaser: Memories Won't Stay Buried

Daredevil: Born Again Report: Ayelet Zurer Returning as Vanessa Fisk

Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest Discusses New Hosting Gig, Pat Sajak

Striking Back at WWE, AEW to Air CM Punk Backstage Brawl Footage

Invincible Season 3: Robert Kirkman Confirms 2 Returning Characters

The Chadster's Epic WrestleMania Night 2 Preview: WWE Rocks!

Pretty Little Liars: New "Summer School" Clues; Something on Tuesday?

SNL, Kristen Wiig Fly High With A Little Help From Their Friends

Modern Family: Hyland's Haley Issue Sign of Show's Bigger Problem

Doctor Who: The Moment Companions Discover The Universe is Chaos

The Boys/Supernatural, WWE WrestleMania & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon Competition Hit By AI Controversy

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!