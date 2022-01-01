WWE Day 1 Preview: Can Brock Lesnar Finally Dethrone Roman Reigns?

Happy New Year WWE fans! Hopefully, 2022 will be a much better year for the company than 2021 was and they have a chance to start things off right here tonight with a brand new Pay Per View event, WWE Day 1. WWE has very high hopes for the show and fully intends on making it an annual event, so they're set on pulling out all of the stops tonight and creating something people will be talking about. What does that mean? Well, we'll just have to wait and see, but with a strong card of matches to look forward to, there's definitely fertile ground for something exciting to happen. Let's take a look!

While there are plenty of big title matches tonight at WWE Day 1, the main event will surely be Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal title he's held onto for well over a year now. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about the Universal title match tonight and the journey that brought us here:

Back at SummerSlam, Lesnar made a surprising return and then secured a Universal Title Match days later on SmackDown against the dominant titleholder. In the height of their epic showdown in Saudi Arabia, however, The Head of the Table used the title as a weapon, in addition to getting some help from his cousins The Usos, to ultimately conquer the Beast. Lesnar returned to the blue brand the following Friday in a furious state. In addition to attacking Roman Reigns and The Bloodline head-on, though, he went on attack WWE Official Adam Pearce and got himself indefinitely suspended. When the suspension was finally lifted, history would repeat itself as Lesnar once again returned to Friday night and used his intimidation to immediately reenter the title picture. After forcing Sami Zayn to use his recently acquired title opportunity that very night, Lesnar worked it out where he would face the winner for the gold at WWE Day 1. Then, prior to Zayn's match against Reigns, Brock took the challenger to Suplex City before hitting him with two F5s! Moments later, The Head of the Table emerged to easily defeat the war torn Sami and the rematch between Reigns and Lesnar was set in stone.

Along with that match tonight at WWE Day 1 we will also see WWE Champion Big E defend his title against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way Match, Liv Morgan challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The New Day, Edge vs The Miz, Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss, The Street Profits challenge RK-Bro for the Raw Tag Team Titles, and Cesaro & Ricochet take on Sheamus & Ridge Holland in tag team action.

To catch the brand new event, WWE Day 1, tune in to the Peacock app in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else tonight at 8 pm.